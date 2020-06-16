All apartments in San Jose
Last updated April 28 2020 at 11:55 PM

8502 Grenache CT

8502 Grenache Court · (408) 661-0203
Location

8502 Grenache Court, San Jose, CA 95135
The Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1571 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Opportunity: If you are 55+ yrs. of age and looking to enjoy a leased property with magnificent views of the East Hills in San Jose and the ameneties that The Villages GC&C a 55+ community offers. This property features 2 bedroom 2 bath plus den. Beautiful views from the master bedroom, living and dining room. The balcony views will provide a perfect spot to relax and enjoy yourself. New carpet and bathroom flooring. Skylight in master bathroom. Inside washer and dryer. 1 car garage and 1 car port. Water, Garbage, Basic Cable TV included with rent. Rent also includes all community amenities: Golfing (special resident pricing), clubhouse, bistro, driving range, proshop, fitness center, tennis courts, swimming pools, hiking trails, community newspaper. The community has many resident led social clubs and activities, some of which require a membership. Tenant responsible for PGE, renters ins, internet, landline phone. Sorry no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8502 Grenache CT have any available units?
8502 Grenache CT has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 8502 Grenache CT have?
Some of 8502 Grenache CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8502 Grenache CT currently offering any rent specials?
8502 Grenache CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8502 Grenache CT pet-friendly?
No, 8502 Grenache CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 8502 Grenache CT offer parking?
Yes, 8502 Grenache CT does offer parking.
Does 8502 Grenache CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8502 Grenache CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8502 Grenache CT have a pool?
Yes, 8502 Grenache CT has a pool.
Does 8502 Grenache CT have accessible units?
No, 8502 Grenache CT does not have accessible units.
Does 8502 Grenache CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8502 Grenache CT does not have units with dishwashers.
