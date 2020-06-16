8502 Grenache CT

Amenities

Opportunity: If you are 55+ yrs. of age and looking to enjoy a leased property with magnificent views of the East Hills in San Jose and the ameneties that The Villages GC&C a 55+ community offers. This property features 2 bedroom 2 bath plus den. Beautiful views from the master bedroom, living and dining room. The balcony views will provide a perfect spot to relax and enjoy yourself. New carpet and bathroom flooring. Skylight in master bathroom. Inside washer and dryer. 1 car garage and 1 car port. Water, Garbage, Basic Cable TV included with rent. Rent also includes all community amenities: Golfing (special resident pricing), clubhouse, bistro, driving range, proshop, fitness center, tennis courts, swimming pools, hiking trails, community newspaper. The community has many resident led social clubs and activities, some of which require a membership. Tenant responsible for PGE, renters ins, internet, landline phone. Sorry no pets allowed.