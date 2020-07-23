800 North 8th Street Unit 220

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking internet access

Book a showing now! See for yourself this pretty 2 bedrooms, 2 baths condo located on the dynamic Downtown neighborhood in San Jose, California.



This unfurnished 1,214-square-foot unit has 2 assigned basement parking.



Its cozy and bright interior features hardwood flooring, large windows, and high ceilings that let in ample natural light and fresh air to enter. The lovely modern kitchen is tastefully equipped with fine cabinets and drawers that offer lots of storage/pantry options, complemented by its elegant smooth countertop with backsplash. There are also ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, and oven/range that help make kitchen chores stress-free and convenient. The bedrooms are simply comfy and spacious spaces to sleep. Its tidy, chic bathrooms are smartly equipped with silver fixtures, a flush toilet, a large double-sink vanity to enough space to store toiletries, etc., a nice bathtub, and a shower/bathtub combo partitioned by a shower curtain. An indoor glass door in the living room opens into a private, relaxing balcony that offers a contemplative view of the apartment complex’s well-manicured courtyard. An installed gas heating serves as climate control of the unit. There are also an in-unit washer and dryer available.



No pets allowed.



Tenant's responsible utilities: electricity, water, gas, Internet, and cable.



This centrally located property is just a mere minutes walking distance to the park, shops, and restaurants; and to Downtown San Jose, SAP Center, San Jose International Airport, Cal Train Station, Light Rail, San Jose State University, freeways 101, 87.



Close proximity to high-tech companies such as Adobe, Pay Pal, Qualcomm, etc.



800 North 8th Street is the 16th most walkable neighborhood in San Jose with a neighborhood Walk Score of 77. It’s also very bikable, so most errands can be accomplished easier on a bike, thanks to the flat surface and excellent bike lanes in the area.



