Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

800 North 8th Street Unit 220

800 North 8th Street · (408) 917-0430
Location

800 North 8th Street, San Jose, CA 95112
Downtown San Jose

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1214 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
internet access
Book a showing now! See for yourself this pretty 2 bedrooms, 2 baths condo located on the dynamic Downtown neighborhood in San Jose, California.

This unfurnished 1,214-square-foot unit has 2 assigned basement parking.

Its cozy and bright interior features hardwood flooring, large windows, and high ceilings that let in ample natural light and fresh air to enter. The lovely modern kitchen is tastefully equipped with fine cabinets and drawers that offer lots of storage/pantry options, complemented by its elegant smooth countertop with backsplash. There are also ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, and oven/range that help make kitchen chores stress-free and convenient. The bedrooms are simply comfy and spacious spaces to sleep. Its tidy, chic bathrooms are smartly equipped with silver fixtures, a flush toilet, a large double-sink vanity to enough space to store toiletries, etc., a nice bathtub, and a shower/bathtub combo partitioned by a shower curtain. An indoor glass door in the living room opens into a private, relaxing balcony that offers a contemplative view of the apartment complex’s well-manicured courtyard. An installed gas heating serves as climate control of the unit. There are also an in-unit washer and dryer available.

No pets allowed.

Tenant's responsible utilities: electricity, water, gas, Internet, and cable.

This centrally located property is just a mere minutes walking distance to the park, shops, and restaurants; and to Downtown San Jose, SAP Center, San Jose International Airport, Cal Train Station, Light Rail, San Jose State University, freeways 101, 87.

Close proximity to high-tech companies such as Adobe, Pay Pal, Qualcomm, etc.

800 North 8th Street is the 16th most walkable neighborhood in San Jose with a neighborhood Walk Score of 77. It’s also very bikable, so most errands can be accomplished easier on a bike, thanks to the flat surface and excellent bike lanes in the area.

(RLNE5936500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 North 8th Street Unit 220 have any available units?
800 North 8th Street Unit 220 has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 North 8th Street Unit 220 have?
Some of 800 North 8th Street Unit 220's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 North 8th Street Unit 220 currently offering any rent specials?
800 North 8th Street Unit 220 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 North 8th Street Unit 220 pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 North 8th Street Unit 220 is pet friendly.
Does 800 North 8th Street Unit 220 offer parking?
Yes, 800 North 8th Street Unit 220 offers parking.
Does 800 North 8th Street Unit 220 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 North 8th Street Unit 220 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 North 8th Street Unit 220 have a pool?
No, 800 North 8th Street Unit 220 does not have a pool.
Does 800 North 8th Street Unit 220 have accessible units?
No, 800 North 8th Street Unit 220 does not have accessible units.
Does 800 North 8th Street Unit 220 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 North 8th Street Unit 220 has units with dishwashers.
