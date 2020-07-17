All apartments in San Jose
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

730 Applause Pl, San Jose, CA 95134

730 Applause Place · (650) 463-9203
Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1.0 Bedroom, 1.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5eed5075dc8c57671a42dcd9 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo, kitchen with Refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven. Large Living room Dining Room Combo, Bedroom and Living room have balcony access, washer and dryer in unit. 1 car garage, complex features pool and hot tub. Complex has entrance to Coyote Creek Trail.
Cross Street: River Oaks Pkwy and Montague Expressway.
Terms: Year Lease, No Smoking, No Pets, (Water and Garbage Included), Available Now

(RLNE5875445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Applause Pl, San Jose, CA 95134 have any available units?
730 Applause Pl, San Jose, CA 95134 has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 Applause Pl, San Jose, CA 95134 have?
Some of 730 Applause Pl, San Jose, CA 95134's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 Applause Pl, San Jose, CA 95134 currently offering any rent specials?
730 Applause Pl, San Jose, CA 95134 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Applause Pl, San Jose, CA 95134 pet-friendly?
No, 730 Applause Pl, San Jose, CA 95134 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 730 Applause Pl, San Jose, CA 95134 offer parking?
Yes, 730 Applause Pl, San Jose, CA 95134 offers parking.
Does 730 Applause Pl, San Jose, CA 95134 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 730 Applause Pl, San Jose, CA 95134 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Applause Pl, San Jose, CA 95134 have a pool?
Yes, 730 Applause Pl, San Jose, CA 95134 has a pool.
Does 730 Applause Pl, San Jose, CA 95134 have accessible units?
No, 730 Applause Pl, San Jose, CA 95134 does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Applause Pl, San Jose, CA 95134 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 Applause Pl, San Jose, CA 95134 has units with dishwashers.
