730 Applause Pl, San Jose, CA 95134

Amenities
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5eed5075dc8c57671a42dcd9 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo, kitchen with Refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven. Large Living room Dining Room Combo, Bedroom and Living room have balcony access, washer and dryer in unit. 1 car garage, complex features pool and hot tub. Complex has entrance to Coyote Creek Trail.
Cross Street: River Oaks Pkwy and Montague Expressway.
Terms: Year Lease, No Smoking, No Pets, (Water and Garbage Included), Available Now
(RLNE5875445)