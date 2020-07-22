All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 570 N 11th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
570 N 11th St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

570 N 11th St

570 North 11th Street · (510) 770-6028
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Downtown San Jose
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

570 North 11th Street, San Jose, CA 95112
Downtown San Jose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $3200 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom/ 2bathroom duplex house near Japantown - Property Id: 322586

Spacious duplex house, 3 bedrooms/2 full bathrooms with 10 feet high ceilings, 2 parking spaces plus plenty of street parking and no parking permits required. Located in prime location just east of downtown San Jose. Close to SJSU. We are just a short walk away from all of the Downtown San Jose entertainment, the SAP Center, Children's Discovery Museum, San Pedro Square, Center for Performing Arts and so much more! 4 blocks to Japantown, 10 minutes to SJ International Airport, 15-20 minutes to Levi Stadium, minutes to public transportation, this location is ideal and convenient for easy access. Commuting is easy with access to Highways 280, 101, 880, and 87, Caltrain, light rail or a VTA bus stop just steps away from our community. No pets, No smoking
Please email for showing appointment. Thanks!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/570-n-11th-st-san-jose-ca/322586
Property Id 322586

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5963848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 570 N 11th St have any available units?
570 N 11th St has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
Is 570 N 11th St currently offering any rent specials?
570 N 11th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 570 N 11th St pet-friendly?
No, 570 N 11th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 570 N 11th St offer parking?
Yes, 570 N 11th St offers parking.
Does 570 N 11th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 570 N 11th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 570 N 11th St have a pool?
No, 570 N 11th St does not have a pool.
Does 570 N 11th St have accessible units?
No, 570 N 11th St does not have accessible units.
Does 570 N 11th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 570 N 11th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 570 N 11th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 570 N 11th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 570 N 11th St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elan at River Oaks
345 Village Center Dr
San Jose, CA 79707
Avalon at Cahill Park
754 The Alameda
San Jose, CA 95126
Elements Apartments
1201 Parkmoor Ave
San Jose, CA 95126
Marlboro Manor Apartments
2065 Marlboro Court, #8
San Jose, CA 95128
Avalon on the Alameda
1300 The Alameda
San Jose, CA 95126
ViO
5700 Village Oaks Drive
San Jose, CA 95123
Monte Vista Gardens
2601 Nuestra Castillo Ct
San Jose, CA 95116
51 Glen Eyrie Ave
51 Glen Eyrie Ave
San Jose, CA 95125

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Jose 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewLoma LindaRenaissance
BlackfordRiver Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity