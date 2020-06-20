All apartments in San Jose
Location

481 North 6th Street, San Jose, CA 95112
Downtown San Jose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 4 · Avail. Jun 26

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
stainless steel
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Unit 4 Available 06/26/20 Sharp downtown 2br/1ba apartment near shopping, dining, and parks! Parking Included!

Nice kitchen with vinyl floors, counters, stainless steel sink, and refrigerator. Bedroom with big closet. Bathroom with vinyl floors, vanity, and tub/shower. Great location within minutes to downtown shopping, dining, and parks. Easy access to 280/680/880 & Light Rail.

Unit Features:
- 2 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator

Community Features:
- On-site laundry facility
- Gated access.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:

You can reach us via text directly at (408) 260-5619 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co
unitId: ee5val6nvsrltrfd

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5858586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 481 N 6th St Apt 4 have any available units?
481 N 6th St Apt 4 has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 481 N 6th St Apt 4 have?
Some of 481 N 6th St Apt 4's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 481 N 6th St Apt 4 currently offering any rent specials?
481 N 6th St Apt 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 481 N 6th St Apt 4 pet-friendly?
No, 481 N 6th St Apt 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 481 N 6th St Apt 4 offer parking?
Yes, 481 N 6th St Apt 4 does offer parking.
Does 481 N 6th St Apt 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 481 N 6th St Apt 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 481 N 6th St Apt 4 have a pool?
No, 481 N 6th St Apt 4 does not have a pool.
Does 481 N 6th St Apt 4 have accessible units?
No, 481 N 6th St Apt 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 481 N 6th St Apt 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 481 N 6th St Apt 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
