481 N 6th St Apt 4

Unit 4 Available 06/26/20 Sharp downtown 2br/1ba apartment near shopping, dining, and parks! Parking Included!



Nice kitchen with vinyl floors, counters, stainless steel sink, and refrigerator. Bedroom with big closet. Bathroom with vinyl floors, vanity, and tub/shower. Great location within minutes to downtown shopping, dining, and parks. Easy access to 280/680/880 & Light Rail.



Unit Features:

- 2 bed/1 bath apartment

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator



Community Features:

- On-site laundry facility

- Gated access.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- No pets allowed

- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



