460 S. Buena Vista Avenue, #6

San Jose, CA 95126



Welcome home to this 1 Bed / 1.0 Bath, 500 square foot Apartment located in North San Jose. Pictures in this advertisement are representative. This unit is on ground level and situated on the back of the property. This is a very quiet 6 unit apartment building. Close to bus routes and easy highway access to Hwy-17/I-880. Very close to the Valley Fair shopping center and Santana Row.



Nearby schools include San Jose Childrens Musical Theater, Luther Burbank Elementary School and BASIS Independent Silicon Valley. The closest grocery stores are Foodmaxx, Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores and Safeway. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, McDonald's and Old Time Coffee Co. Nearby restaurants include Jack In the Box, Pupuseria Y Restaurant El Aguila and Eagle Restaurant & Cafe.



AMENITIES:



* Park - 1 carport

* Laundry On Site

* Refrigerator - maintained

* Range / Stove

* Vent Hood

* Garbage Disposal

* Eat-in Kitchen

* Family Room

* Wall Heater

* No Section 8 Accepted

* PG&E (Tenant)

* Water & Sewer (Owner)

* Garbage (Tenant)

* Yard (Owner)

* Other Electric (Tenant)

* Cooking Fuel - Gas - Tenant

* Water - Owner

* Hot Water - Gas - Tenant

* Sewer - Owner

* Cooling - No

* Professional Property Management



SCHEDULE A SHOWING BY CALLING 760-354-8685 OR ONLINE AT https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gowerproperties



APPLY ONLINE AT https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gowerproperties



LEASE TERMS:

* 12 month lease

* Security deposit equal to a minimum of 1.5 Xs 1 month rent, or more depending on credit worthiness

* No Pets

* Heat paid by: Tenant (Natural Gas)

* Cooking Fuel paid by: Tenant (Natural Gas)

* Water heat paid by: Owner (Natural Gas)

* Other electricity paid by: Tenant

* Water paid by: Owner

* Sewer paid by: Owner

* Garbage: Tenant

* Laundry: Laundry Facilities on property. May require use of coin operated machines. Machines are maintained by third party. Tenant to contact the vendor of the machines directly if there is a malfunction.

* Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Garbage Disposal

* Renters Insurance: REQUIRED



APPLICATION CRITERIA:

* Combined income (before taxes) of all applicants must be at least 3 times monthly rent.

* Co-signers / guarantors must also complete an application and will be added to lease as named tenant

* Must provide proof of income (3 months of pay stubs or offer letter if a new job)

* Must pay Application Fee of $35.00 per adult applicant in CASH (non-refundable), money order, or online payment

* No history of bankruptcies or previous evictions



Offered by:

Gower Properties

164 N Bascom Ave #B

San Jose, CA 95128



Family owned and operated / Serving the Silicon Valley since 1977



Equal Housing Opportunity. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, or the physically handicapped.



Last Update: 5/11/2020

Unit Reference: 125-1-6