Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
4224 Cosenza Loop
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

4224 Cosenza Loop

4224 Cosenza Loop · (408) 873-2100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4224 Cosenza Loop, San Jose, CA 95134
Renaissance

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4224 Cosenza Loop · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Remodeled 2 Bedroom & 2 Bath- Near Levis Stadium - This newly remodeled 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo is in a desirable location! Enter your own private stairway up to a outside balcony and the front door. As you walk in you will notice the vaulted ceilings, beautiful new carpets and light fixture in the dining room area. The kitchen has new counter tops and newly finished white cabinets which brighten up the whole kitchen! This kitchen offers a stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher and a microwave. The master bedroom’s high ceilings make the room feel extra spacious. You will love the new counter tops in the bathroom, sunken tub, and the large walk in closet. This home offers a one car garage, Pool & Spa, and cabana. Located near Cisco, Intel, S.C.Golf and Country Club, Light-Rail and san Jose INT AIRPORT & FWYS.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Total charges are rent + $20 monthly for the tenant benefit program.

*MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL SHOWINGS DUE TO COVID 19.

Please call our office BEFORE applying.
To apply for this property on line please visit our web site. www.rec-rentals.com . Application fee is NON REFUNDABLE.

Real Estate Connections
408-873-2100
BRE CORP LIC# 01201656

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3440936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4224 Cosenza Loop have any available units?
4224 Cosenza Loop has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 4224 Cosenza Loop have?
Some of 4224 Cosenza Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4224 Cosenza Loop currently offering any rent specials?
4224 Cosenza Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4224 Cosenza Loop pet-friendly?
No, 4224 Cosenza Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 4224 Cosenza Loop offer parking?
Yes, 4224 Cosenza Loop does offer parking.
Does 4224 Cosenza Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4224 Cosenza Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4224 Cosenza Loop have a pool?
Yes, 4224 Cosenza Loop has a pool.
Does 4224 Cosenza Loop have accessible units?
No, 4224 Cosenza Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 4224 Cosenza Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4224 Cosenza Loop has units with dishwashers.
