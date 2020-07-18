All apartments in San Jose
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:01 AM

3649 Williams Rd

3649 Williams Rd · (760) 354-8685
Location

3649 Williams Rd, San Jose, CA 95117
Blackford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,225

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3649 Williams Rd
San Jose, CA 95117

Welcome home to this 2 Bed / 1.5 Bath, townhouse located in Northern San Jose (Blackford District). It is situated just off of San Tomas Expressway for easy freeway access. This is a 4 unit townhouse complex. The unit has a backyard / patio with fence.

Nearby schools include Boynton High School, Lynhaven Elementary School and The Harker School | Middle School. The closest grocery stores are Slavic Shop, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market and Las Palmas Mercado Y Carniceria. Nearby coffee shops include Rose Café & Donuts, Starbucks and Paris Baguette San Jose. Nearby restaurants include Denny's, Wendy's and KFC.

AMENITIES:

* Park - 1 car garage
* Laundry On Site
* Refrigerator - maintained
* Range / Stove
* Vent Hood
* Dishwasher
* Garbage Disposal
* Family Room
* Back Yard
* Wall Heater
* PG&E (Tenant)
* Water & Sewer (Tenant)
* Garbage (Tenant)
* Yard (Tenant)
* Professional Property Management

SCHEDULE A SHOWING BY CALLING 760-354-8685 OR ONLINE AT https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gowerproperties

APPLY ONLINE AT https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gowerproperties

LEASE TERMS:
* 12 month lease
* Security deposit equal to a minimum of 1.5 Xs 1 month rent, or more depending on credit worthiness
* No Pets
* Heat paid by: Tenant (Electric)
* Cooking Fuel paid by: Tenant (Electric)
* Water heat paid by: Owner (Electric)
* Other electricity paid by: Tenant
* Water paid by: Owner
* Sewer paid by: Owner
* Garbage: Owner
* Laundry: Laundry Facilities on property. May require use of coin operated machines. Machines are maintained by third party. Tenant to contact the vendor of the machines directly if there is a malfunction.
* Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher
* Renters Insurance: REQUIRED

APPLICATION CRITERIA:
* Combined income (before taxes) of all applicants must be at least 3 times monthly rent.
* Co-signers / guarantors must also complete an application and will be added to lease as named tenant
* Must provide proof of income (3 months of pay stubs or offer letter if a new job)
* Must pay Application Fee of $35.00 per adult applicant in CASH (non-refundable), money order, or online payment
* No history of bankruptcies or previous evictions

SCHEDULE A SHOWING BY CALLING 760-354-8685 OR ONLINE AT https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gowerproperties

APPLY ONLINE AT https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gowerproperties

Offered by:
Gower Properties
164 N Bascom Ave #B
San Jose, CA 95128

Family owned and operated / Serving the Silicon Valley since 1977

Equal Housing Opportunity. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, or the physically handicapped.

Last Update: 6/22/2020
Unit Reference: 319-1-3649

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3649 Williams Rd have any available units?
3649 Williams Rd has a unit available for $2,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 3649 Williams Rd have?
Some of 3649 Williams Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3649 Williams Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3649 Williams Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3649 Williams Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3649 Williams Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 3649 Williams Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3649 Williams Rd offers parking.
Does 3649 Williams Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3649 Williams Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3649 Williams Rd have a pool?
No, 3649 Williams Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3649 Williams Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 3649 Williams Rd has accessible units.
Does 3649 Williams Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3649 Williams Rd has units with dishwashers.
