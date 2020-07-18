Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage coffee bar

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible coffee bar on-site laundry parking garage

3649 Williams Rd

San Jose, CA 95117



Welcome home to this 2 Bed / 1.5 Bath, townhouse located in Northern San Jose (Blackford District). It is situated just off of San Tomas Expressway for easy freeway access. This is a 4 unit townhouse complex. The unit has a backyard / patio with fence.



Nearby schools include Boynton High School, Lynhaven Elementary School and The Harker School | Middle School. The closest grocery stores are Slavic Shop, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market and Las Palmas Mercado Y Carniceria. Nearby coffee shops include Rose Café & Donuts, Starbucks and Paris Baguette San Jose. Nearby restaurants include Denny's, Wendy's and KFC.



AMENITIES:



* Park - 1 car garage

* Laundry On Site

* Refrigerator - maintained

* Range / Stove

* Vent Hood

* Dishwasher

* Garbage Disposal

* Family Room

* Back Yard

* Wall Heater

* PG&E (Tenant)

* Water & Sewer (Tenant)

* Garbage (Tenant)

* Yard (Tenant)

* Professional Property Management



SCHEDULE A SHOWING BY CALLING 760-354-8685 OR ONLINE AT https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gowerproperties



APPLY ONLINE AT https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gowerproperties



LEASE TERMS:

* 12 month lease

* Security deposit equal to a minimum of 1.5 Xs 1 month rent, or more depending on credit worthiness

* No Pets

* Heat paid by: Tenant (Electric)

* Cooking Fuel paid by: Tenant (Electric)

* Water heat paid by: Owner (Electric)

* Other electricity paid by: Tenant

* Water paid by: Owner

* Sewer paid by: Owner

* Garbage: Owner

* Laundry: Laundry Facilities on property. May require use of coin operated machines. Machines are maintained by third party. Tenant to contact the vendor of the machines directly if there is a malfunction.

* Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher

* Renters Insurance: REQUIRED



APPLICATION CRITERIA:

* Combined income (before taxes) of all applicants must be at least 3 times monthly rent.

* Co-signers / guarantors must also complete an application and will be added to lease as named tenant

* Must provide proof of income (3 months of pay stubs or offer letter if a new job)

* Must pay Application Fee of $35.00 per adult applicant in CASH (non-refundable), money order, or online payment

* No history of bankruptcies or previous evictions



SCHEDULE A SHOWING BY CALLING 760-354-8685 OR ONLINE AT https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gowerproperties



APPLY ONLINE AT https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gowerproperties



Offered by:

Gower Properties

164 N Bascom Ave #B

San Jose, CA 95128



Family owned and operated / Serving the Silicon Valley since 1977



Equal Housing Opportunity. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, or the physically handicapped.



Last Update: 6/22/2020

Unit Reference: 319-1-3649