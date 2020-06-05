3287 Ruffino Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Available 07/01/20 Rare chance to rent a beautiful family house 95148 - Property Id: 286972



Live in a mansion. Rare chance to live in this elegant, gorgeous, spacious and comfortable home in Evergreen Foothills with top rated schools. The open floor plan encompasses 5 spacious bedrooms, 1 den (possible 6 bedrooms), 1 loft, 4 full bathrooms and an extravagant living room, an enormous family room, a separate formal dining room, an exquisite gourmet kitchen, pantry, and a stylish custom designed wine cellar. This house is truly perfect for any family in search of their perfect home.

Trash Compactor, Reverse Osmosis filter in kitchen, washer/dryer. Top of the range appliances. Separate AC units for upstairs/Downstairs as well as a whole house fan.

Serious, qualified applicants only, please.

Currently occupied by a wonderful set of tenants. Please do not disturb them. Viewing will be from the last week in May. Feel free to checkout the great neighborhood and view from outside. Please email any questions.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286972

Property Id 286972



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5843639)