Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

3287 Ruffino Ln

3287 Ruffino Lane · (408) 643-9060
Location

3287 Ruffino Lane, San Jose, CA 95148
Murillo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 4 baths, $5995 · Avail. Jul 1

$5,995

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3953 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Rare chance to rent a beautiful family house 95148 - Property Id: 286972

Live in a mansion. Rare chance to live in this elegant, gorgeous, spacious and comfortable home in Evergreen Foothills with top rated schools. The open floor plan encompasses 5 spacious bedrooms, 1 den (possible 6 bedrooms), 1 loft, 4 full bathrooms and an extravagant living room, an enormous family room, a separate formal dining room, an exquisite gourmet kitchen, pantry, and a stylish custom designed wine cellar. This house is truly perfect for any family in search of their perfect home.
Trash Compactor, Reverse Osmosis filter in kitchen, washer/dryer. Top of the range appliances. Separate AC units for upstairs/Downstairs as well as a whole house fan.
Serious, qualified applicants only, please.
Currently occupied by a wonderful set of tenants. Please do not disturb them. Viewing will be from the last week in May. Feel free to checkout the great neighborhood and view from outside. Please email any questions.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286972
Property Id 286972

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5843639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3287 Ruffino Ln have any available units?
3287 Ruffino Ln has a unit available for $5,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 3287 Ruffino Ln have?
Some of 3287 Ruffino Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3287 Ruffino Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3287 Ruffino Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3287 Ruffino Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3287 Ruffino Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 3287 Ruffino Ln offer parking?
No, 3287 Ruffino Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3287 Ruffino Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3287 Ruffino Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3287 Ruffino Ln have a pool?
No, 3287 Ruffino Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3287 Ruffino Ln have accessible units?
No, 3287 Ruffino Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3287 Ruffino Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3287 Ruffino Ln has units with dishwashers.
