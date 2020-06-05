324 N 18th St, San Jose, CA, US, 95112

Amenities
A lovely 2 bedroom, single-family home in downtown San Jose, featuring a
nicely remodeled kitchen,
newly remodeled bathroom,
hardwood floor,
dual panel windows
blinds for all windows
large lot (6,250 sqft) with beautiful mature fruit trees
two car detached garage,
extra-long driveway for additional parking spaces.
Close to downtown, Japan town, freeways, and SJSU.
The couch, coffee table, and corner TV stand can stay if needed (different from what shown in the pictures).
