All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 324 N 18th St, San Jose, CA, US, 95112.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
324 N 18th St, San Jose, CA, US, 95112
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

324 N 18th St, San Jose, CA, US, 95112

324 North 18th Street · (650) 463-9203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Downtown San Jose
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

324 North 18th Street, San Jose, CA 95112
Downtown San Jose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2.0 Bedroom, 1.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$3,440

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec6c56dee7ec0379e0e3235 A lovely 2 bedroom, single-family home in downtown San Jose, featuring a
nicely remodeled kitchen,
newly remodeled bathroom,
hardwood floor,
dual panel windows
blinds for all windows
large lot (6,250 sqft) with beautiful mature fruit trees
two car detached garage,
extra-long driveway for additional parking spaces.
Close to downtown, Japan town, freeways, and SJSU.
The couch, coffee table, and corner TV stand can stay if needed (different from what shown in the pictures).

(RLNE5806945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 N 18th St, San Jose, CA, US, 95112 have any available units?
324 N 18th St, San Jose, CA, US, 95112 has a unit available for $3,440 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
Is 324 N 18th St, San Jose, CA, US, 95112 currently offering any rent specials?
324 N 18th St, San Jose, CA, US, 95112 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 N 18th St, San Jose, CA, US, 95112 pet-friendly?
No, 324 N 18th St, San Jose, CA, US, 95112 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 324 N 18th St, San Jose, CA, US, 95112 offer parking?
Yes, 324 N 18th St, San Jose, CA, US, 95112 does offer parking.
Does 324 N 18th St, San Jose, CA, US, 95112 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 N 18th St, San Jose, CA, US, 95112 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 N 18th St, San Jose, CA, US, 95112 have a pool?
No, 324 N 18th St, San Jose, CA, US, 95112 does not have a pool.
Does 324 N 18th St, San Jose, CA, US, 95112 have accessible units?
No, 324 N 18th St, San Jose, CA, US, 95112 does not have accessible units.
Does 324 N 18th St, San Jose, CA, US, 95112 have units with dishwashers?
No, 324 N 18th St, San Jose, CA, US, 95112 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 324 N 18th St, San Jose, CA, US, 95112 have units with air conditioning?
No, 324 N 18th St, San Jose, CA, US, 95112 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 324 N 18th St, San Jose, CA, US, 95112?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pacific Terrace West Apartments
498 Boynton Ave
San Jose, CA 95117
The Standard
515 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95126
Silver Apartments
333 Sunol Street
San Jose, CA 95126
Cannery Park by Windsor
415 E Taylor St
San Jose, CA 95112
Elements Apartments
1201 Parkmoor Ave
San Jose, CA 95126
Woodland Meadow
1600 Whitewood Dr
San Jose, CA 95131
Verde
5322 Wong Dr
San Jose, CA 95123
San Marino
2175 Aborn Rd
San Jose, CA 95121

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewRenaissanceBlackford
River OaksSummerside

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity