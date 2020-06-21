All apartments in San Jose
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3225 Tristian Avenue

3225 Tristian Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3225 Tristian Avenue, San Jose, CA 95127
Gawain-Percivale

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3225 Tristian Avenue San Jose, CA 95127 - This property is available NOW.

This single story house ideally located in San Jose features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room, dining area and two-car garage with a garage door opener. The kitchen includes new stove (with new hood fan), new dishwasher and new refrigerator. There is hardwood flooring throughout the unit. Additional amenities also include new dual pane windows, new central heat, air conditioner, new washer, new dryer and yard. The owner is paying for 1 small can of garbage; all other utilities are to be paid by the tenant(s). pets are accepted case by case. Twelve-month lease term. Renters insurance is required upon move in.

Please see video content of tour: https://youtu.be/u-9zlKOyllo

For more information on this property or to see a complete list of our available properties, please visit our website at www.apm7.com or contact us at (510) 487-2583 x1.

CalBRE #01275192

(RLNE5831101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3225 Tristian Avenue have any available units?
3225 Tristian Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Jose, CA.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 3225 Tristian Avenue have?
Some of 3225 Tristian Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3225 Tristian Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3225 Tristian Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3225 Tristian Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3225 Tristian Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3225 Tristian Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3225 Tristian Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3225 Tristian Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3225 Tristian Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3225 Tristian Avenue have a pool?
No, 3225 Tristian Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3225 Tristian Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3225 Tristian Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3225 Tristian Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3225 Tristian Avenue has units with dishwashers.
