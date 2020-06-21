Amenities

3225 Tristian Avenue San Jose, CA 95127 - This property is available NOW.



This single story house ideally located in San Jose features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room, dining area and two-car garage with a garage door opener. The kitchen includes new stove (with new hood fan), new dishwasher and new refrigerator. There is hardwood flooring throughout the unit. Additional amenities also include new dual pane windows, new central heat, air conditioner, new washer, new dryer and yard. The owner is paying for 1 small can of garbage; all other utilities are to be paid by the tenant(s). pets are accepted case by case. Twelve-month lease term. Renters insurance is required upon move in.



Please see video content of tour: https://youtu.be/u-9zlKOyllo



For more information on this property or to see a complete list of our available properties, please visit our website at www.apm7.com or contact us at (510) 487-2583 x1.



