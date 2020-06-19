Amenities

2664 Senter Road #122 Available 07/11/20 2 bed 2 bath Condo close to downtown San Jose. Must see! - This spacious updated condominium offers over 1026 square feet of living space in a beautiful, well-kept complex on Senter Road in San Jose. Freshly painted throughout. Large master bedroom with lots of closet space. Amenities include a Pool. This unit has two private patios. Close to Happy Hollow park and zoo, Japantown, San Jose Airport and shopping.



This wonderful Condo offers a spacious floor plan with lots of natural

light.



This home is conveniently located close to Downtown San Jose, Capitol Expressway, and Highway 101.



Parking:

1 Car Garage

1 Off Street Assigned



Pets:

None



Laundry:

Washer/Dryer Included



HVAC:

Central Heating



Utilities

Garbage Paid by Owner

Tenant Pays Other Utilities



Schools:*(Tenants To Verify)*



No Pets Allowed



