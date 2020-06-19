Amenities
2664 Senter Road #122 Available 07/11/20 2 bed 2 bath Condo close to downtown San Jose. Must see! - This spacious updated condominium offers over 1026 square feet of living space in a beautiful, well-kept complex on Senter Road in San Jose. Freshly painted throughout. Large master bedroom with lots of closet space. Amenities include a Pool. This unit has two private patios. Close to Happy Hollow park and zoo, Japantown, San Jose Airport and shopping.
This wonderful Condo offers a spacious floor plan with lots of natural
light.
This home is conveniently located close to Downtown San Jose, Capitol Expressway, and Highway 101.
Parking:
1 Car Garage
1 Off Street Assigned
Pets:
None
Laundry:
Washer/Dryer Included
HVAC:
Central Heating
Utilities
Garbage Paid by Owner
Tenant Pays Other Utilities
Schools:*(Tenants To Verify)*
If this doesn’t quite meet your needs feel free to view our other available rentals at www.goaltos.com or give us a call at 408-720-0920.
(RLNE5856563)