Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

2664 Senter Road #122

2664 Senter Road · (408) 720-0920 ext. 107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2664 Senter Road, San Jose, CA 95111
Lone Bluff

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2664 Senter Road #122 · Avail. Jul 11

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2664 Senter Road #122 Available 07/11/20 2 bed 2 bath Condo close to downtown San Jose. Must see! - This spacious updated condominium offers over 1026 square feet of living space in a beautiful, well-kept complex on Senter Road in San Jose. Freshly painted throughout. Large master bedroom with lots of closet space. Amenities include a Pool. This unit has two private patios. Close to Happy Hollow park and zoo, Japantown, San Jose Airport and shopping.

This wonderful Condo offers a spacious floor plan with lots of natural
light.

This home is conveniently located close to Downtown San Jose, Capitol Expressway, and Highway 101.

Parking:
1 Car Garage
1 Off Street Assigned

Pets:
None

Laundry:
Washer/Dryer Included

HVAC:
Central Heating

Utilities
Garbage Paid by Owner
Tenant Pays Other Utilities

Schools:*(Tenants To Verify)*

If this doesn’t quite meet your needs feel free to view our other available rentals at www.goaltos.com or give us a call at 408-720-0920.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5856563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

