All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 1737 Ross Circle, San Jose 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
1737 Ross Circle, San Jose 4
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1737 Ross Circle, San Jose 4

1737 Ross Circle · (408) 966-6931
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1737 Ross Circle, San Jose, CA 95124
Rose-Sartorette

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
coffee bar
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
Nice 2 bd/1ba Apt - near 85/17/Camden Ave for Rent - Property Id: 266514

Very Clean and Bright upper unit.

Convenient Location - Easy access to Camden Ave/Hwy 85/17/cambrian, Cambrian Park.

Walk distance to supermarkets, malls, coffee shops & Restaurants. Close by Home Depot, Target stores

Quiet & Safe Environment

­Nice, Quiet neighborhood, End of Cul­De­Sac.

Landlord pays for Water, Garbage and Gardening. Tenant pays PG&E

Parking: 1 Carport parking with additional street parking available.

Laundry - On­site Coin­Operated Laundry room

No Pets.

1-year lease. Security Deposit $2300

Please email, call or text for viewing appointment.

Stay safe! Have a great day!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1737-ross-circle-san-jose-san-jose-ca-unit-4/266514
Property Id 266514

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5960036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1737 Ross Circle, San Jose 4 have any available units?
1737 Ross Circle, San Jose 4 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1737 Ross Circle, San Jose 4 have?
Some of 1737 Ross Circle, San Jose 4's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1737 Ross Circle, San Jose 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1737 Ross Circle, San Jose 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1737 Ross Circle, San Jose 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1737 Ross Circle, San Jose 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 1737 Ross Circle, San Jose 4 offer parking?
Yes, 1737 Ross Circle, San Jose 4 offers parking.
Does 1737 Ross Circle, San Jose 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1737 Ross Circle, San Jose 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1737 Ross Circle, San Jose 4 have a pool?
No, 1737 Ross Circle, San Jose 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1737 Ross Circle, San Jose 4 have accessible units?
No, 1737 Ross Circle, San Jose 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1737 Ross Circle, San Jose 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1737 Ross Circle, San Jose 4 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1737 Ross Circle, San Jose 4?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon at Cahill Park
754 The Alameda
San Jose, CA 95126
Monterey Grove Apartments
6100 Monterey Hwy
San Jose, CA 95138
Cherrywood Apartments
4951 Cherry Ave
San Jose, CA 95118
Avalon Willow Glen
3200 Rubino Dr
San Jose, CA 95125
The Enclave
4343 Renaissance Dr
San Jose, CA 95134
Centerra Apartments
77 N Almaden Blvd
San Jose, CA 95110
Boynton Gardens
975 Boynton Avenue
San Jose, CA 95117
The James
98 N 1st St
San Jose, CA 95113

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewLoma LindaRenaissance
BlackfordRiver Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity