1460 Corte De Rosa

Luxury Mediterranean villa in quiet and charming Almaden neighborhood! Extremely private & safe cul-de-sac location, in 10 min walk from Almaden Meadows Park and in close proximity to many other parks with hiking & biking trails. Very clean & polished home with high-end features, open floor plan, high ceilings, specious kitchen, living area and family room. Two zones A/C, lots of storages, laundry conveintly located on the upper level. Specious & private backyard with BBQ area, gazebo and firepit, 3-car garage. Excellent Almaden schools! 24 months lease or longer, NO PETS!