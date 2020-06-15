All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 1460 Corte De Rosa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
1460 Corte De Rosa
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:30 PM

1460 Corte De Rosa

1460 Corte De Rosa · (650) 465-6095
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1460 Corte De Rosa, San Jose, CA 95120
Almaden Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3502 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Luxury Mediterranean villa in quiet and charming Almaden neighborhood! Extremely private & safe cul-de-sac location, in 10 min walk from Almaden Meadows Park and in close proximity to many other parks with hiking & biking trails. Very clean & polished home with high-end features, open floor plan, high ceilings, specious kitchen, living area and family room. Two zones A/C, lots of storages, laundry conveintly located on the upper level. Specious & private backyard with BBQ area, gazebo and firepit, 3-car garage. Excellent Almaden schools! 24 months lease or longer, NO PETS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1460 Corte De Rosa have any available units?
1460 Corte De Rosa has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1460 Corte De Rosa have?
Some of 1460 Corte De Rosa's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1460 Corte De Rosa currently offering any rent specials?
1460 Corte De Rosa isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1460 Corte De Rosa pet-friendly?
No, 1460 Corte De Rosa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 1460 Corte De Rosa offer parking?
Yes, 1460 Corte De Rosa does offer parking.
Does 1460 Corte De Rosa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1460 Corte De Rosa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1460 Corte De Rosa have a pool?
No, 1460 Corte De Rosa does not have a pool.
Does 1460 Corte De Rosa have accessible units?
No, 1460 Corte De Rosa does not have accessible units.
Does 1460 Corte De Rosa have units with dishwashers?
No, 1460 Corte De Rosa does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1460 Corte De Rosa?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Shadow Creek
2474 S Bascom Ave
San Jose, CA 95124
Pacific Terrace West Apartments
498 Boynton Ave
San Jose, CA 95117
Silver Apartments
333 Sunol Street
San Jose, CA 95126
Latitude 37
1255 & 1277 Babb Court
San Jose, CA 95125
Avalon on the Alameda
1300 The Alameda
San Jose, CA 95126
Avana San Jose
995 Tully Rd
San Jose, CA 95122
The Verdant
3700 Casa Verde St
San Jose, CA 95134
AIRE
3401 Iron Point Dr
San Jose, CA 95134

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewRenaissanceBlackford
River OaksSummerside

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity