Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1134 Del Cambre Dr

1134 Del Cambre Drive · (408) 917-0430
Location

1134 Del Cambre Drive, San Jose, CA 95129
Rogers

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$4,099

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1607 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Pretty, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the Rogers neighborhood in San Jose. close to highways, shops, and offices

The well-lit unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors, as well as a fireplace.
The kitchen is fully equipped with granite countertops, ample cabinets with drawers, and appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher. A washer and dryer could be provided. Cozy up with the centralized heating for climate control. The exterior features a relaxing patio.

Tenants are responsible for utilities (water, electricity & gas), the gardener, and co-payment for appliance repairs ($75) starting from the second call (first call is free). Landlord will provide appliance insurance. The gardener charges between $80-$90 per month.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UWXpAFfHUum

Additional Details:
There is an attached 2-car garage and driveway available.

Pets are not allowed on the premises.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Gullo Park, Saratoga Creek Park, Murdock Park, and Barnhart Sterling Park.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5693700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

