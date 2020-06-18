1134 Del Cambre Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Pretty, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the Rogers neighborhood in San Jose. close to highways, shops, and offices



The well-lit unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors, as well as a fireplace.

The kitchen is fully equipped with granite countertops, ample cabinets with drawers, and appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher. A washer and dryer could be provided. Cozy up with the centralized heating for climate control. The exterior features a relaxing patio.



Tenants are responsible for utilities (water, electricity & gas), the gardener, and co-payment for appliance repairs ($75) starting from the second call (first call is free). Landlord will provide appliance insurance. The gardener charges between $80-$90 per month.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UWXpAFfHUum



Additional Details:

There is an attached 2-car garage and driveway available.



Pets are not allowed on the premises.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Gullo Park, Saratoga Creek Park, Murdock Park, and Barnhart Sterling Park.



(RLNE5693700)