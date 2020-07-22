111 Apartments for rent in Lone Mountain, San Francisco, CA

/
lone mountain
Lone Mountain
Apartments for rent in Lone Mountain, San Francisco, CA
322 STANYAN
322 Stanyan Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,195
990 sqft
Welcome to 322 Stanyan Apartments! This 3-story, 12-unit building is situated on the corner of Stanyan and Fulton, sharing the corner with 2288 Fulton Street. It is located a half-block from Golden Gate Park and close to USF and the Panhandle.
108 Beaumont Ave
108 Beaumont Avenue, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,100
900 sqft
Available 09/01/20 OWNER - Property Id: 321157 Bright Sunny one bedroom Apartment. Half mile from GGP, half mile from Laurel Village, 2 blocks from #35 Geary. Top unit in 2 unit building. 900 sqft unit with a 300 sqft deck off the bedroom.
283 Parker Ave #A
283 Parker Avenue, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1537 sqft
********** SHELTER-IN-PLACE PROCEDURE ********** After reviewing all media and details, please submit an application (free) if you would like to proceed forward.
67 Rossi Avenue
67 Rossi Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 67 Rossi Avenue in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
2450 Fulton Street - 302
2450 Fulton Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1015 sqft
Welcome to a 2 Bedroom + Bonus Room, 2 bathroom Lone Mountain/Inner Richmond apartment across the street from Golden Gate Park. This apartment features 1,015 sqft on the 3rd floor with a 3rd floor storage unit. This rental is available for $4,000.
46 Kittredge Ter.
46 Kittredge Terrace, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
2300 sqft
46 Kittredge Terrance between Turk and Golden Gate. Email Liz for showing information -liz@rentalsinsf.com This two level classic old school single family home is located on a quiet tree lined street just blocks to the Koret center.
35 Tamalpais Terrace
35 Tamalpais Terrace, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 35 Tamalpais Terrace in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
235 Collins St.
235 Collins Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,550
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 235 Collins St. in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Lone Mountain
99 LUPINE Apartments
99 Lupine Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,295
533 sqft
Laurel Heights is a quiet enclave where strollers outnumber hover-boards and scooters.
Alamo Square
1150 Fell Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
108 sqft
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January! A new coliving community from Starcity- intentionally designed with brand new interiors, our Alamo Square community could soon be your new home.
2000 Post
2000 Post Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,777
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,012
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,524
938 sqft
Your favorite venue just got an encore! 2000 Post now features renovations that will be sure to enhance your Bay Area lifestyle! Work out in our state-of-the-art fitness center or host your friends at our resident lounge and completely renovated
Fillmore Center
1475 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,194
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,391
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,072
881 sqft
Great location in a bustling San Francisco neighborhood close to shopping and dining. Air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors and recent renovations make these apartments feel luxurious. 24-hour maintenance available.
Oak Shrader Apartments
1995-1999 Oak Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,695
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,150
467 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
995-1999 Oak and 400 Shrader collectively “Oak Shrader Apartments” is located on the corner of Oak and Shrader Streets directly adjacent to Panhandle Park in the Panhandle/Haight-Ashbury neighborhood of San Francisco.
609 Ashbury
609 Ashbury St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,795
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in The Haight, these recently renovated apartments have dishwashers, ovens and hardwood floors. On-site laundry. Close to Buena Vista Park and San Francisco's cultural attractions.
100 Broderick
100 Broderick St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,895
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek, compact accommodation just footsteps from Buena Vista Park. Hardwood floors, garbage disposal, oven and refrigerator. Pet-friendly complex with alarm system, elevator, car charging and parking. Close to San Francisco's cultural attractions.
1795 O'Farrell Apartments
1795 O'farrell Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,895
410 sqft
1795 O'Farrell is an eye-popping Marina-style building in San Francisco's Western Addition.
337 10TH AVENUE Apartments
337 10th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,895
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Dim sum, borscht, and Guinness – it’s all in a day’s dining in the Richmond District. Chinese, Russian and Irish cultures overlap to delicious effect along this area’s main commercial arteries, Clement and Geary.
2730 SACRAMENTO Apartments
2730 Sacramento St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,795
825 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with high ceilings, cozy carpeting and patios/balconies. Residents can get laundry done on site. Close to festive Fillmore Street's shopping, dining and entertainment. By Alta Plaza Park.
65 Buena Vista
65 Buena Vista Ave E, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,295
495 sqft
Located off of Haight Street, near Buena Vista Park. Studio and one-bedroom apartments available in classic San Francisco building. All units have hardwood flooring, dishwashers and in-suite laundry facilities. Off-street parking available. Small pets welcome.
990 Fulton St
990 Fulton St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,695
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
These studio and one-bedroom apartments have open floor plans, laundry, and a private balcony/patio. Prime location adjacent to the Alamo Square Park gives residents easy access to the city. Amenities include garage, elevator, bbq/grill.
1819 GOLDEN GATE
1819 Golden Gate Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,395
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming community in the North of Panhandle and by Alamo Square. This is a rent-controlled area. On-site playground and garages provided. This restored historic building features hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly.
350 JUDAH
350 Judah St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,495
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, hardwood floors, and energy efficient appliances in fully stocked kitchens. Community amenities include recycling, elevator, and garage. Public transportation located nearby. Pet friendly with restrictions.
1760 Golden Gate
1760 Golden Gate Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,195
544 sqft
Near Golden Gate Park. Spacious layouts with hardwood floors and updated appliances. Garages available. Pet-friendly home. Just north of the Panhandle. On-site grill area and laundry facilities.
520 SCOTT Apartments
520 Scott Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
631 sqft
No filter needed in picturesque Alamo Square. Click-bait views and eye-candy Victorians like the “Painted Ladies” of Full House fame, surround its namesake park. Casual eateries and stylish shops dot nearby Divisadero.
