/
/
/
downtown san francisco union square
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:45 PM
323 Apartments for rent in Downtown San Francisco-Union Square, San Francisco, CA
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
124 MASON
124 Mason St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,995
262 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to BART and MUNI. Pet-friendly. In the heart of downtown. Near the Financial District and Union Square.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
333 Bush Street #3806
333 Bush St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1668 sqft
- ?333 Bush is one of the most top-notch residential high-rises the Financial District has to offer! Featuring a grand lobby and doorman service, the building's aesthetic conjures status and elegance.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
181 Ofarrell St SUITE 505, San Francisco, CA 94102
181 O'farrell Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,100
1350 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef2587bf4b37c7afd164bda PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Luxury designer loft in Union Square. Fully furnished apartment loft in Downtown San Francisco.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
30 Mason Street
30 Mason Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,300
769 sqft
Epic REA - Azari PM-Modern 1BR/1 BA Modern condo - _________________________________________________________________________________ * For rent www.Epicrea.com * For Information or to Schedule Showings for this property: Marketing @ Azaripm.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
797 Bush ***
797 Bush Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,195
Beautiful Spacious Studio, Shared laudry, Great location, Private Showing Available (797 Bush) - 4th Floor Studio/1BA Apartment * $2,195/month annual lease * New Double Pane Windows * Shared laundry * Building has an elevator * Newly remodeled *
Results within 1 mile of Downtown San Francisco-Union Square
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
$
31 Units Available
SoMa Square
1 Saint Francis Pl, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,390
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
1078 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the Metreon Center, Highway 101, I-280 and the Bay Bridge. Units feature laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes sauna, pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
9 Units Available
The Terraces
1330 Bush St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,975
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,634
716 sqft
Residents enjoy luxurious in-unit amenities like patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community features parking, on-site laundry and lobby. Located close to BART and MUNI for commuters.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
23 Units Available
Gateway Apartments & Townhomes
430 Davis Ct, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,253
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,856
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1235 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! A location that can't be beat. Views for days.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
27 Units Available
923 Folsom
923 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,075
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,118
956 sqft
A boutique-style community ideal for the urban professional. The apartments feature stainless steel appliances and modern cabinetry. On-site coffee bar, fitness center, dog washing area and beer brewing area provided.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
86 Units Available
L Seven
1222 Harrison St., San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,395
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,900
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,770
1140 sqft
Contemporary apartments with plush carpet and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly complex has a dog park. Located within walking distance of several bars, restaurants and coffee shops.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
13 Units Available
Etta Apartments
1285 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,873
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,968
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,918
1173 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include bike storage, dog park, 24-hour maintenance and a fitness center. Pet-friendly. Excellent access to public transit.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
$
37 Units Available
855 Brannan Apartments
855 Brannan St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,575
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,990
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,145
1128 sqft
Luxury community features rooftop deck, views of San Francisco skyline and fitness facilities. Residents enjoy units with private balcony, Caesarstone counters and A/C. Located in bustling SoMa, close to East and South Bay.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
41 Units Available
The Towers at Rincon
88 Howard St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,970
429 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,795
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
882 sqft
Incredible views of the water in a luxury community off I-80. On-site amenities include a 24-hour concierge, garage, and courtyard. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, modern appliances and updated spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
114 Units Available
399 Fremont
399 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,925
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,056
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,591
1322 sqft
Studio and 1-3 bedroom luxury apartments in 42-story tower with stunning views. Modern kitchens, hardwoods and tile, walk-in closets and floor-to-ceiling windows. Enjoy pool, gym and clubhouse. Easy access to I-80 and Emerald Park. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
49 Units Available
388 Beale
388 Beale Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,791
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,815
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,315
1786 sqft
388 Beale features premier resident services and luxury apartments in San Francisco. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, these San Francisco apartments feature 9-ft ceilings, wood floors, and full-size washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
42 Units Available
AVA 55 Ninth
55 9th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,920
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,430
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,710
978 sqft
Huge picture windows and city views. Stainless steel countertops, hardwood floors and modern accents. In-home laundry. Bike storage and media room on site. Brand new construction. Near the 101.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
29 Units Available
Ava Nob Hill
965 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,174
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,535
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,610
866 sqft
Community amenities include dog park, parking, on-site laundry and clubhouse. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher and extra storage. Located close to Highway 101, so convenient for commuters.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
$
14 Units Available
340 Fremont Apartments
340 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,904
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,491
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,176
1140 sqft
Brand-new apartments in a high-rise that looms over San Francisco's South Beach. Luxurious units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop terrace, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
$
2 Units Available
77 Bluxome Apartments
77 Bluxome St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,825
210 sqft
Large, sleek studio apartments with easy access to I-80. Artistic design, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Extra storage. Garage parking available. Building has elevator.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
$
14 Units Available
Geary Courtyard
639 Geary St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,044
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
777 sqft
Located a few blocks away from Union Square with easy access to the Financial District, art museums and more. Modern apartments with fully-equipped kitchens, upgraded lighting and fitness center and pool.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
96 Units Available
Mosso
900 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,675
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,000
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,915
1034 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 80, Moscone Center, Treasure Island and much more, this beautiful community offers a picnic area, fitness center and bike storage. Apartments include in-unit laundry, carpeting and window covers.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
74 Units Available
33 Tehama
33 Tehama St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,838
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,776
1695 sqft
Hi-rise living close to the Bay and within walking distance of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Amenities include a fitness center and rooftop solarium.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
229 Units Available
Bayside Village
3 Bayside Village Pl, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,320
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,760
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,515
1036 sqft
Great location in Bayside Village, close to I-80 and convenient for commuters. Units include patio or balcony, fireplace, dishwasher and air conditioning. Luxury community boasts 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
98 Units Available
150 Van Ness
150 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,123
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,119
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,852
941 sqft
Residents of this luxury community enjoy two rooftop decks, a swimming pool and concierge service. Apartments feature balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit laundry. Property is near the Herbst Theatre, San Francisco Symphony and much more.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CATiburon, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAEmeryville, CAAlbany, CASausalito, CA