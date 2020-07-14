All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 318 Turk Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
318 Turk Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

318 Turk Street

318 Turk Street · (415) 488-8972
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Tenderloin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

318 Turk Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
Tenderloin

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

Studio

Unit 503 · Avail. now

$1,895

Studio · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 318 Turk Street.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
elevator
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
The Tenderloin is San Franciscos buzziest neighborhood. Dive into this eclectic mash-up of lifelong residents, passionate game changers and adventurous early adopters. Home to many of the creatives that give the city its swagger, the Tenderloin is a commuters paradise with the Walk Score stats to prove it. Craft cocktail lounges and locavore restaurants are popping up on every block making the area an after-work destination for tech-savvy professionals.\n\nSo much to see and do, so little time. Just around the corner youll find Saigon Sandwich, Whitechapel, and George and Lennie. For music theres the Warfield, and are right in the neighborhood and in nearby SoMa. This is a historic Tenderloin building has a gated entry, high ceilings, and a garage, so be sure to ask about parking. Pets? No problem.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: First Months Rent
Move-in Fees: $95
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: Pets allowed at Resident Manager discretion
rent: $40 per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds, 40lbs weight limit
Dogs
deposit: $500
Cats
deposit: $250
Parking Details: Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 Turk Street have any available units?
318 Turk Street has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 318 Turk Street have?
Some of 318 Turk Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 Turk Street currently offering any rent specials?
318 Turk Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Turk Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 318 Turk Street is pet friendly.
Does 318 Turk Street offer parking?
No, 318 Turk Street does not offer parking.
Does 318 Turk Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 Turk Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Turk Street have a pool?
No, 318 Turk Street does not have a pool.
Does 318 Turk Street have accessible units?
No, 318 Turk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Turk Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 Turk Street does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 318 Turk Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Duboce Apartments
2198 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94114
99 LUPINE Apartments
99 Lupine Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94118
549 5th Avenue
549 5th Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94118
The Gantry
2121 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94107
400 DUBOCE
400 Duboce Ave
San Francisco, CA 94114
1355 LOMBARD
1355 Lombard St
San Francisco, CA 94109
320 14TH STREET Apartments
320 14th Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
840 California St
840 California St
San Francisco, CA 94108

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity