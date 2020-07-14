318 Turk Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator on-site laundry pet friendly internet access

The Tenderloin is San Franciscos buzziest neighborhood. Dive into this eclectic mash-up of lifelong residents, passionate game changers and adventurous early adopters. Home to many of the creatives that give the city its swagger, the Tenderloin is a commuters paradise with the Walk Score stats to prove it. Craft cocktail lounges and locavore restaurants are popping up on every block making the area an after-work destination for tech-savvy professionals.



So much to see and do, so little time. Just around the corner youll find Saigon Sandwich, Whitechapel, and George and Lennie. For music theres the Warfield, and are right in the neighborhood and in nearby SoMa. This is a historic Tenderloin building has a gated entry, high ceilings, and a garage, so be sure to ask about parking. Pets? No problem.