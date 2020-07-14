All apartments in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
2975 Van Ness
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

2975 Van Ness

2975 Van Ness Ave · (415) 214-8011
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2975 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94109
Marina District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 05 · Avail. now

$3,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 413 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2975 Van Ness.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
lobby
online portal
Something burning a hole in your pocket? Disposable income keeps the Marina’s boutique-lined streets shopping by day and barhopping young professionals give it its nighttime buzz. Kick off your weekend with boozy brunch at Blackwood, order up mason-jar daiquiris at the Tipsy Pig, or bite into a towering burger at Causewell’s – you can jog it all off on the Marina Green.

Good things come in BIG packages. This sizable Marina building owns a pretty big chunk of one of the City’s most scenic blocks. Instant access to Aquatic Park, Fort Mason, Marina Green and Golden Gate views, make it a natural fit for connoisseurs of the great outdoors. Refreshing design updates and efficient appliances make the choice clear as day.

Finding a place to call home is no walk in Golden Gate Park. RentSFNow’s incredible customer service and streamlined process make it easier. One online application opens the door to our comprehensive collection of the city’s most eligible apartments – many of which are pet-

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat
Parking Details: Attached garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2975 Van Ness have any available units?
2975 Van Ness has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2975 Van Ness have?
Some of 2975 Van Ness's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2975 Van Ness currently offering any rent specials?
2975 Van Ness is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2975 Van Ness pet-friendly?
Yes, 2975 Van Ness is pet friendly.
Does 2975 Van Ness offer parking?
Yes, 2975 Van Ness offers parking.
Does 2975 Van Ness have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2975 Van Ness offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2975 Van Ness have a pool?
No, 2975 Van Ness does not have a pool.
Does 2975 Van Ness have accessible units?
No, 2975 Van Ness does not have accessible units.
Does 2975 Van Ness have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2975 Van Ness has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

