Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 PM

Legacy Apartment Homes

Open Now until 2pm
18452 Halsted St · (818) 287-0453
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18452 Halsted St, San Fernando, CA 91325
Northridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,324

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

Unit 411 · Avail. now

$2,426

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1195 sqft

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$2,461

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1082 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Legacy Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
green community
parking
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Legacy Apartment Homes feature contemporary rental apartment living in Northridge - one of the more desirable areas in LA's San Fernando Valley. In 2016, The Legacy Apartments were named the Best Multi Family Project in the Valley! Each apartment is fully furnished with a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel Energy Star appliances, an in-home washer and dryer, beautiful cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel kitchen sinks. Within the community lie a wide range of amenities including a private courtyard, a fitness center, a recreation room, spa, and more! For your safety and convenience, we also have have a controlled access gate, covered parking, and on site management. And not to worry, our luxury apartments are also completely family and pet friendly. Not only are our apartments top-tier, but the surrounding community is as well. The Warner Center, California State University-Northridge (CSUN) and Pierce College are just right down the street with some of the best shopping

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking Garage: $75/month.
Storage Details: Balcony Storage in some units, Bike Storage
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Legacy Apartment Homes have any available units?
Legacy Apartment Homes has 5 units available starting at $2,324 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Legacy Apartment Homes have?
Some of Legacy Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Legacy Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Legacy Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Legacy Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Legacy Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Legacy Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Legacy Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Legacy Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Legacy Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Legacy Apartment Homes have a pool?
No, Legacy Apartment Homes does not have a pool.
Does Legacy Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Legacy Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Legacy Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Legacy Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Legacy Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Legacy Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
