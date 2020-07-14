Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors ice maker oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard elevator gym green community parking bike storage hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Legacy Apartment Homes feature contemporary rental apartment living in Northridge - one of the more desirable areas in LA's San Fernando Valley. In 2016, The Legacy Apartments were named the Best Multi Family Project in the Valley! Each apartment is fully furnished with a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel Energy Star appliances, an in-home washer and dryer, beautiful cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel kitchen sinks. Within the community lie a wide range of amenities including a private courtyard, a fitness center, a recreation room, spa, and more! For your safety and convenience, we also have have a controlled access gate, covered parking, and on site management. And not to worry, our luxury apartments are also completely family and pet friendly. Not only are our apartments top-tier, but the surrounding community is as well. The Warner Center, California State University-Northridge (CSUN) and Pierce College are just right down the street with some of the best shopping