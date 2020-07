Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Single story 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in San Dimas. Located in the beautiful Peartree complex on the corner of Lone Hill and Covina Blvd. Condo features 2 separate patios, 2 car garage and an individual laundry room located inside the unit. There is a fireplace in the main living area for those chilly nights. The association includes a community pool, spa and club house. There is also RV parking in the complex for an additional fee.