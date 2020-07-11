Amenities
For a contemporary lifestyle of comfort and luxury, look no further than the apartments in San Dimas at eaves San Dimas. eaves San Dimas offers quality apartments with a few little extras, like well-equipped kitchens with brand name appliances and in-unit washer/dryers. This beautiful community of San Dimas apartments is situated less than two miles from the 210, 10 and 57 Freeways, as well as the Metrolink station. It is also only two blocks from Downtown San Dimas restaurants, antique shopping, coffeehouses, and much more.