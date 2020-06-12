59 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in San Dimas, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
San Dimas
11 Units Available
Mountain View Apartments
650 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
954 sqft
Mountain View Apartments are centrally located, and units offer private outdoor-space, luxurious bathrooms, and energy-efficient utilities. Enjoy the on-site pool and spa as well as extra storage for your belongings.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
$
San Dimas
4 Units Available
Avalon San Dimas
205 N San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1180 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have private patios and balconies. Fully equipped kitchens feature Energy Star appliances. Amenities include a media room, a game room and a playground. Located steps away from multiple bus stops.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
San Dimas
5 Units Available
Park San Dimas Senior Apartments
265 W Foothill Blvd, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
850 sqft
Enjoy breath taking mountain views, peace and tranquility at Park San Dimas Senior Apartment Homes. We are nestled in the scenic foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. Surrounded by the best golf courses with exceptional panoramic views.

1 of 21

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
San Dimas
1 Unit Available
523 San Marcos Rd
523 San Marcos Road, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Quiet 2 Bed/2Bath Condo Near the Canyon - This a quiet, 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo located just south of downtown San Dimas in the La Cuesta Encantada Homeowner's Association.

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
San Dimas
1 Unit Available
564 Derby Road
564 Derby Road, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1025 sqft
Lovely upstairs Condo. Having 2 Bedrooms, one is the Master Bedroom. 2 full bathrooms. Laminated flooring. Condo is on the second floor, and all on one level. Cozy fireplace in the living room.
Results within 5 miles of San Dimas
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 06:18am
Freeway Corridor
12 Units Available
Atrium
1829 E Workman Ave, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
1000 sqft
Residential location near Workman Avenue Elementary and Traweek Middle Schools. Units with high-speed internet access, patios/balconies, abundant storage, and fully equipped kitchens. On-site laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
Galaxie
11 Units Available
Walnut Ridge
3610 S Nogales St, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
865 sqft
Within easy reach of Highway 60. Tranquil apartment community situated on beautiful grounds. Leisure amenities include a fitness center, tennis court and two swimming pools. Young residents enjoy a complimentary educational summer school program.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Oakmont
7 Units Available
Claremont Park
516 S Indian Hill Blvd, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
952 sqft
Discover Claremont Park. We offer many amenities and features for your enjoyment as such A pampered lifestyle with a large resort-style swimming pool with 2 large Cabana style lounge areas. 2 BBQs at the Pool for your bbqing enjoyment.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Eastland
6 Units Available
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,161
900 sqft
Newly renovated community with espresso kitchens, GE stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood-style flooring. On-site clubhouse and sparkling pool. Coffee bar and cozy fire pit provided.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:06am
Covina
9 Units Available
Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave, Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
971 sqft
Community off West Arrow Highway, near highways 57, 60 and 210. Luxury features including hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, carports and business center. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 12 at 06:15am
Azusa
5 Units Available
Tribeca
200 S Azusa Ave #1, Azusa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
Come home to Tribeca Apartments, desirably located in the heart of the San Gabriel Valley in Azusa, California. Our impressive, gated community features modern living spaces along with an array of convenient amenities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
Covina
9 Units Available
Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave, Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1049 sqft
Welcome to your newly renovated apartment home at Covina Grand, located in Covina CA.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
940 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedrooms in modern style, just blocks from Pomona Amtrak station. Fireplace, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Dog park on-site. 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
35 Units Available
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1008 sqft
Relish in the convenience of your new home's location, right off the 10, 60, 57 and 71 freeways. Luxury amenities include 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, courtyard and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Glendora
24 Units Available
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66, Glendora, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,367
1088 sqft
Situated right on historic Route 66, in the heart of Glendora. New one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces and patio/balconies. Community facilities include a pool, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Foothill Corridor
10 Units Available
Monte Vista Apartments
1825 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,878
968 sqft
Located on historic Route 66 near the schools and shopping. On-site pools, spas, and ample green space. Home's feature new renovations as well as a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Glendora
2 Units Available
Gladstone Ridge
435 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
Welcome to Gladstone Ridge Apartment Homes located in Glendora, CA. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with central air conditioning, kitchen appliances, and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
Glendora
8 Units Available
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1000 sqft
Welcome to grand Terrace Apartments where we treat our residents like family. We have a great community and offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Glendora, CA.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
6 Units Available
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1008 sqft
Garey Shopping Center and La Verne Town Center are a short walk from this community. Community amenities include garage parking, a fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Foothill Corridor
11 Units Available
La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes
2855 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
997 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes and Shops in La Verne, California.

1 of 18

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Azusa
1 Unit Available
750 E. 5th #7
750 E 5th St, Azusa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1204 sqft
750 E. 5th #7 Available 06/12/20 Spacious 2 bedroom condo with private patio! - STATUS: Ready to show 6/10, call for appointment! Clean & upgraded condo in the heart of Azusa. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with ceramic tile & carpet.

1 of 1

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
521 n erie st
521 Erie St, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
Brand New Construction be the first to live in this new home! (RLNE5785765)

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
11 Goldstar Pl
11 Goldstar Place, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1330 sqft
A charming 2 bedrooms and 2.5 full baths modern condo for rent in a quiet highly desirable neighborhood in a Gated Phillips Ranch Community of Pomona. Lease Duration is 1year.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3752 Towne Park Circle
3752 Towne Park Circle, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1215 sqft
Claremont Schools, Claremont Schools, Claremont Schools! This Townhouse has been taken down to the studs and rebuilt/Totally Remodel. Come live in the Lap of Luxury! This remodel is straight out of a magazine. So Elegant and refined.

June 2020 San Dimas Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Dimas Rent Report. San Dimas rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Dimas rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

San Dimas rents increased moderately over the past month

San Dimas rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Dimas stand at $1,912 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,457 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. San Dimas' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of San Dimas, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Dimas

    As rents have increased slightly in San Dimas, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, San Dimas is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • San Dimas' median two-bedroom rent of $2,457 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% increase in San Dimas.
    • While San Dimas' rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Dimas than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where San Dimas is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

