Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr gym pool dogs allowed cats allowed carport parking playground 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage hot tub internet access package receiving pet friendly

Nestled comfortably in San Gabriel Valley, in the heart of Southern California, eaves San Dimas Canyon is conveniently located just minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment and a number of prestigious schools in the Bonita Unified School District. Now offering furnished and un-furnished homes. Spacious layouts feature modern kitchens and bathrooms as well as in-unit washer/dryers. Community amenities include sparkling swimming pool and fitness center. Easy access to 57 Freeway, I-210 and I-10.