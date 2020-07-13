eaves San Dimas Canyon

Lease Length: 2-12, 24 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, mokeys, ferrets, snakes, rabbits, livestock, reptiles
Parking Details: Carport: 1 carport per unit, open parking: included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.