Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:50 PM

eaves San Dimas Canyon

325 S San Dimas Canyon Rd · (502) 353-1330
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

325 S San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00O-144 · Avail. now

$1,856

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 923 sqft

Unit 00P-152 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,885

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 923 sqft

Unit 00O-146 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,885

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 923 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from eaves San Dimas Canyon.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
dogs allowed
cats allowed
carport
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
pet friendly
Nestled comfortably in San Gabriel Valley, in the heart of Southern California, eaves San Dimas Canyon is conveniently located just minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment and a number of prestigious schools in the Bonita Unified School District. Now offering furnished and un-furnished homes. Spacious layouts feature modern kitchens and bathrooms as well as in-unit washer/dryers. Community amenities include sparkling swimming pool and fitness center. Easy access to 57 Freeway, I-210 and I-10.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12, 24 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, mokeys, ferrets, snakes, rabbits, livestock, reptiles
Parking Details: Carport: 1 carport per unit, open parking: included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does eaves San Dimas Canyon have any available units?
eaves San Dimas Canyon has 12 units available starting at $1,856 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
What amenities does eaves San Dimas Canyon have?
Some of eaves San Dimas Canyon's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is eaves San Dimas Canyon currently offering any rent specials?
eaves San Dimas Canyon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is eaves San Dimas Canyon pet-friendly?
Yes, eaves San Dimas Canyon is pet friendly.
Does eaves San Dimas Canyon offer parking?
Yes, eaves San Dimas Canyon offers parking.
Does eaves San Dimas Canyon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, eaves San Dimas Canyon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does eaves San Dimas Canyon have a pool?
Yes, eaves San Dimas Canyon has a pool.
Does eaves San Dimas Canyon have accessible units?
No, eaves San Dimas Canyon does not have accessible units.
Does eaves San Dimas Canyon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, eaves San Dimas Canyon has units with dishwashers.
