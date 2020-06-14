11 Furnished Apartments for rent in San Dimas, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
San Dimas
5 Units Available
eaves San Dimas Canyon
325 S San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
923 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Arrow Highway. The modern apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to a community pool and barbecue grill.
Results within 5 miles of San Dimas
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
37 Units Available
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1008 sqft
Relish in the convenience of your new home's location, right off the 10, 60, 57 and 71 freeways. Luxury amenities include 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, courtyard and bike storage.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Azusa
1 Unit Available
777 South Citrus Avenue
777 South Citrus Avenue, Azusa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
It is the remodeled condo located on the Citrus Ave. The property contains 1 full bed and 1 full bath and a small reading room. Close to Citrus College, Azusa Pacific University, market, CVS, and high school.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Walnut
1 Unit Available
21055 Stonybrook Drive
21055 Stonybrook Drive, Walnut, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
3216 sqft
180 Degree Panoramic Views in Desirable Snow Creek Estates Community. Private driveway with automatic gate. The backyard is an expansive tropical paradise with a large beautiful pool and spa.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Diamond Bar
1 Unit Available
1040 Golden Springs Drive
1040 Golden Springs Drive, Diamond Bar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1438 sqft
Totally remodeled 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathes, fully furnished townhouse located in a very peaceful and quiet community in Diamond Bar city. Great End Unit Location! Move in Ready condition.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Foothill Corridor
1 Unit Available
1967 Canopy Lane
1967 Canopy Ln, La Verne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1570 sqft
Charming PUD located in a secured gated community. Excellent floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Living area is on the first floor and bedrooms are on the second floor.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Diamond Bar
1 Unit Available
21950 Birds Eye Drive
21950 Birds Eye Drive, Diamond Bar, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2007 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED!! This incredible 4 bedroom single lever home comes fully furnished with designer style furniture. When you walk in you will think its a model home.
Results within 10 miles of San Dimas
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
Stoneridge
1540 W 8th St, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,431
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1150 sqft
Apartments feature newly renovated interiors with hardwood style entries, spacious floor plans and private patio/balconies. Located close to the Metrolink Station and Ontario International Airport. Community has BBQ/Picnic area, courtyard view and parking.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:08am
$
6 Units Available
Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,809
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
916 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with convenient in-unit laundry and updated features. Walk to Valle Vista Park, or stay home to enjoy dog park, playground and pool. Near Vellano Country Club.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
106 West 6th Street
106 West 6th Street, Ontario, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2050 sqft
FULLY furnished 3 bedroom home ready for immediate move in - FOR QUICK RESPONSE PLEASE EMAIL ME AT Hotthomespm@GMAIL.COM This fully furnished Executive Rental one story home includes a pool and spa. Open living area and easy to move into.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Diamond Bar
1 Unit Available
2850 Shadow Canyon Road
2850 Shadow Canyon Drive, Diamond Bar, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
800 sqft
In gated community The Country in Diamond Bar 1 bed 1 bath cottage separated from main house: LEASED FULLY FURNISHED truly turn key, The great room includes combined Kitchen with electric stove top, microwave and refrigerator ,living room, dinning

June 2020 San Dimas Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Dimas Rent Report. San Dimas rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Dimas rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 San Dimas Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Dimas Rent Report. San Dimas rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Dimas rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

San Dimas rents increased moderately over the past month

San Dimas rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Dimas stand at $1,912 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,457 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. San Dimas' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of San Dimas, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Dimas

    As rents have increased slightly in San Dimas, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, San Dimas is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • San Dimas' median two-bedroom rent of $2,457 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% increase in San Dimas.
    • While San Dimas' rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Dimas than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where San Dimas is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

