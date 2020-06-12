Apartment List
132 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in San Dimas, CA

San Dimas
12 Units Available
Mountain View Apartments
650 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1126 sqft
Mountain View Apartments are centrally located, and units offer private outdoor-space, luxurious bathrooms, and energy-efficient utilities. Enjoy the on-site pool and spa as well as extra storage for your belongings.

San Dimas
1 Unit Available
1338 Paseo Zacate
1338 Paseo Zacate, San Dimas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2000 sqft
Beautiful well kept home located in the highly desirable quiet “Via Verde” neighborhood in San Dimas! 3 bedrooms/ 2.5 bathrooms with recent upgrades throughout including fresh paint inside and outside.

San Dimas
1 Unit Available
1166 St George Dr
1166 Saint George Drive, San Dimas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1244 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in San Dimas. Amenities included: central air, central heat, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, solar, patio deck, shutters, upgraded flooring, and two car garage.

San Dimas
1 Unit Available
130 W 3rd Street
130 West 3rd Street, San Dimas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1140 sqft
Beautiful new engineer wood floor throughout the house. Good size living room, dining room/or play room. There is breakfast area in kitchen too. All bedrooms are upstairs. Nice and quiet neighborhood. The unit has lots of natural light come in.

San Dimas
1 Unit Available
765 Knollwood Lane
765 Knollwood Lane, San Dimas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1496 sqft
About Squire Realty: We are a completely online property management service. We allow YOU to register and view, apply, pay rent, and report repairs online without the need for property managers.

San Dimas
1 Unit Available
760 Smokewood Lane
760 Smokewood Lane, San Dimas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1496 sqft
Amazing opportunity to live in the beautiful hills of San Dimas just a few blocks from Puddingstone Lake and Raging Waters.
Results within 1 mile of San Dimas

Glendora
1 Unit Available
861 Glengrove Ave
861 Glengrove Avenue, Glendora, CA
Single house for lease in Glendora - Recently remodeled single house for lease, 4 beds 2 baths with brand new roof, new central AC, new dual pane windows, new flooring, new bathrooms, new kitchen with washer and dryer included.

Glendora
1 Unit Available
1415 S Burnaby Drive
1415 South Burnaby Drive, Glendora, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1121 sqft
Cozy home in quiet neighborhood close to all amenities. Has laminate floors and kitchen and bathrooms have been remodeled. Nice sized yard, and there is lots of natural light in the house. Home has central heat and air.

Glendora
1 Unit Available
1933 Cobblefield Way
1933 Cobblefield Way, Glendora, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1553 sqft
Spacious three bedroom home located in the desirable Glendora Springs Private Community. This home features three bedrooms upstairs including a spacious Master Suite with walk in closet and over-sized bathtub.

North La Verne
1 Unit Available
6043 Birdie Drive
6043 Birdie Drive, La Verne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1949 sqft
This beautiful three bedrooms three bath North La Verne home sits on the prestigious Sierra La Verne Country Club. Come and enjoy La Verne at it's finest! The serene setting of the foothills, golf course and trails will take your breath away.
Results within 5 miles of San Dimas
Covina
9 Units Available
Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave, Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1370 sqft
Welcome to your newly renovated apartment home at Covina Grand, located in Covina CA.
Glendora
25 Units Available
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66, Glendora, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1418 sqft
Situated right on historic Route 66, in the heart of Glendora. New one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces and patio/balconies. Community facilities include a pool, playground and 24-hour gym.
Eastland
6 Units Available
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave, West Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,316
1023 sqft
Newly renovated community with espresso kitchens, GE stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood-style flooring. On-site clubhouse and sparkling pool. Coffee bar and cozy fire pit provided.

Glendora
1 Unit Available
422 W route 66
422 W Route 66, Glendora, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 422 W route 66 in Glendora. View photos, descriptions and more!

Diamond Bar
1 Unit Available
1566 Sunbluff Drive
1566 Sunbluff Drive, Diamond Bar, CA
Home with Breathtaking City Light, Mountain and Canyon View in a quiet neighborhood. Double door entry to Living room with fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Formal Dining with a Glorious Chandelier hanging from the high ceiling.

1 Unit Available
17 Viewpoint Circle
17 Viewpoint Circle, Pomona, CA
Beautiful 4Bd 3Bth house in Phillips Ranch - Beautiful 4 bedroom house with 3 bathrooms, and has a large backyard. This home is the quiet Phillips Ranch neighborhood. The home is walking distance from an elementary school.

1 Unit Available
624 E. Jefferson Avenue
624 East Jefferson Avenue, Pomona, CA
Rental Home/Cottage - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has a 2-car garage with roll-up door. Ample storage closets. Gas stove, full laundry hookups and pantry in kitchen. Ceramic tile throughout the home.

1 Unit Available
1009 Ashport St.
1009 Ashport Street, Pomona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1100 sqft
Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Pomona House on Cul-De-Sac - To Apply or Schedule a Showing: Please visit tserealty.appfolio.com/listings or text ASHPORT to (763) 225-1739 Rested on a 7,517 sq. ft.

Diamond Bar
1 Unit Available
1251 Longview Dr
1251 Longview Drive, Diamond Bar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1884 sqft
Diamond Bar - Location! Location! Fantastic Walnut Valley Award School District - Quail Summit Elemental, Chaparral Middle School, Diamond Bar High School. 10-15 min Walk to School Bus Stop, City Recreation and Park Nearby.

Covina
1 Unit Available
669 Calvados Avenue
669 South Calvados Avenue, Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1284 sqft
SINGLE LEVEL CONDOMINIUM HOME IN COVINA - 1982 BUILT HOME IN COVINA NEAR CITRUS AND WORKMAN. IT OFFERS 3-BEDROOMS, 1 & 3/4 BATHS, LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT. STOVE & REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER, 2-CAR GARAGE, CENTRAL HEATING AND COOLING.

Glendora
1 Unit Available
504 E Dalton Ave
504 East Dalton Avenue, Glendora, CA
Spacious 4 bed 2 bath house close to everything SPA and many appliances included - https://drive.google.

Covina
1 Unit Available
913 N. Cummings Road
913 Cummings Road, Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1262 sqft
Single Story Home Nice Neighborhood - Single story home. Central Heating & Air . Nicely remodeled kitchen with granite countertops. All laminated wood floors. Home has 3 bedroom, 2 bath. with 2 car garage. Inside laundry room.

Village
1 Unit Available
142 Principia Ct
142 Principia Court, Claremont, CA
Welcome to Village Walk Townhomes! This beautiful property is nestled at the end of the courtyard with a private patio to enjoy your morning coffee/tea and walking distance to the Claremont Village, Metrolink station. The property has 4 bedrooms/2.

Lordsburg
1 Unit Available
2317 Bonita Avenue
2317 Bonita Avenue, La Verne, CA
This darling single level home has been freshly painted interior, new engineered wood flooring throughout, Living room has a fireplace, dining area, kitchen has new counter tops and recessed lighting. Family room/den.

June 2020 San Dimas Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Dimas Rent Report. San Dimas rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Dimas rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

San Dimas rents increased moderately over the past month

San Dimas rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Dimas stand at $1,912 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,457 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. San Dimas' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of San Dimas, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Dimas

    As rents have increased slightly in San Dimas, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, San Dimas is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • San Dimas' median two-bedroom rent of $2,457 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% increase in San Dimas.
    • While San Dimas' rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Dimas than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where San Dimas is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

