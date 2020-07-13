Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill hot tub accessible parking on-site laundry courtyard online portal

Welcome to Mountain View apartments located in San Gabriel Valley, within the established area of San Dimas in beautiful Southern California. At Mountain View you will discover an array of comforts and convenience in our recently renovated interiors featuring sleek, energy efficient kitchen appliances and luxurious bathrooms. Unwind on your personal patio or entertain with our outdoor barbecue and picnic area alongside our resort-inspired pool and soothing spa. With easy access to 57 Freeway, I-210 and I-10 makes Mountain View apartments the perfect location for you.



Ask about our Move-In Guarantee, which is our pledge to your happiness. If you don't love your home within 30-days, we can help. Our 30-day promise to love your new home gives you options to happiness. Call us today to learn more.