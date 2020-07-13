All apartments in San Dimas
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:42 PM

Mountain View Apartments

650 E Bonita Ave · (562) 653-4261
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

650 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1701 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Unit 1704 · Avail. now

$1,930

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 996 sqft

Unit 0106 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 996 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0906 · Avail. Aug 2

$2,430

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1126 sqft

Unit 1003 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,505

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1126 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mountain View Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
courtyard
online portal
Welcome to Mountain View apartments located in San Gabriel Valley, within the established area of San Dimas in beautiful Southern California. At Mountain View you will discover an array of comforts and convenience in our recently renovated interiors featuring sleek, energy efficient kitchen appliances and luxurious bathrooms. Unwind on your personal patio or entertain with our outdoor barbecue and picnic area alongside our resort-inspired pool and soothing spa. With easy access to 57 Freeway, I-210 and I-10 makes Mountain View apartments the perfect location for you.

Ask about our Move-In Guarantee, which is our pledge to your happiness. If you don't love your home within 30-days, we can help. Our 30-day promise to love your new home gives you options to happiness. Call us today to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Approved Credit - $500 (2x1), $600 (2x2), $700 (3x2)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Age and Breed Restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mountain View Apartments have any available units?
Mountain View Apartments has 7 units available starting at $1,915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
What amenities does Mountain View Apartments have?
Some of Mountain View Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mountain View Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Mountain View Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mountain View Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Mountain View Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Mountain View Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Mountain View Apartments offers parking.
Does Mountain View Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mountain View Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mountain View Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Mountain View Apartments has a pool.
Does Mountain View Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Mountain View Apartments has accessible units.
Does Mountain View Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mountain View Apartments has units with dishwashers.
