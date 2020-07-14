Amenities
Prepare to indulge in the best of southern California living at Vora Mission Gorge. Set perfectly in Mission Valley, just 4 miles from San Diego’s historic Downtown Gaslamp district- home to quaint boutiques and the finest Baja Mexican cuisine. Choose from ample Studio, 1-, 2-, and 3- bedroom apartments featuring superb luxury touches, such as 9’ ceilings, hardwood-style flooring, vanilla creme quartz countertops, Filigrana inspired backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and undermount sinks. Pamper yourself in spa-inspired bathrooms with oversized soaking tubs and vanity cabinets. Unwind in your new residential oasis with rare community amenities, including state-of-the-art 24-hour Sports Clubs with views of the pool deck featuring a resort-style pool, lush private cabanas and an outdoor media lounge with cozy fireplace and large flatscreen TV’s. Centered near the I-8 corridor, Vora Mission Gorge offers residents exceptional commuting and easy accessibility to the airport, as well as