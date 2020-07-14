All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like Vora Mission Gorge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
Vora Mission Gorge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:05 PM

Vora Mission Gorge

4440 Twain Ave · (614) 758-3506
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
One Month Free Rent on Select Units!
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Grantville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4440 Twain Ave, San Diego, CA 92120
Grantville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 281 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,987

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

Unit 585 · Avail. Jul 23

$2,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

Unit 579 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 196 · Avail. now

$2,449

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1232 sqft

Unit 296 · Avail. now

$2,555

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1232 sqft

Unit 359 · Avail. now

$2,581

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1217 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vora Mission Gorge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
e-payments
garage
hot tub
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
bocce court
business center
car charging
cc payments
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
fire pit
green community
internet access
key fob access
lobby
media room
nest technology
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
yoga
Prepare to indulge in the best of southern California living at Vora Mission Gorge. Set perfectly in Mission Valley, just 4 miles from San Diego’s historic Downtown Gaslamp district- home to quaint boutiques and the finest Baja Mexican cuisine. Choose from ample Studio, 1-, 2-, and 3- bedroom apartments featuring superb luxury touches, such as 9’ ceilings, hardwood-style flooring, vanilla creme quartz countertops, Filigrana inspired backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and undermount sinks. Pamper yourself in spa-inspired bathrooms with oversized soaking tubs and vanity cabinets. Unwind in your new residential oasis with rare community amenities, including state-of-the-art 24-hour Sports Clubs with views of the pool deck featuring a resort-style pool, lush private cabanas and an outdoor media lounge with cozy fireplace and large flatscreen TV’s. Centered near the I-8 corridor, Vora Mission Gorge offers residents exceptional commuting and easy accessibility to the airport, as well as

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400 (Studio/1 bed), $500 (2 bed), $600 (3 bed)
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Amenity: $90-$210/month (based on unit size)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: Any pets over 25lbs is $50 monthly
Dogs
restrictions: Dog breeds not permitted are Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Dobermans, Rottweillers and Chow Chows, and any mixes thereof
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vora Mission Gorge have any available units?
Vora Mission Gorge has 17 units available starting at $1,987 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Vora Mission Gorge have?
Some of Vora Mission Gorge's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vora Mission Gorge currently offering any rent specials?
Vora Mission Gorge is offering the following rent specials: One Month Free Rent on Select Units!
Is Vora Mission Gorge pet-friendly?
Yes, Vora Mission Gorge is pet friendly.
Does Vora Mission Gorge offer parking?
Yes, Vora Mission Gorge offers parking.
Does Vora Mission Gorge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vora Mission Gorge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vora Mission Gorge have a pool?
Yes, Vora Mission Gorge has a pool.
Does Vora Mission Gorge have accessible units?
Yes, Vora Mission Gorge has accessible units.
Does Vora Mission Gorge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vora Mission Gorge has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Vora Mission Gorge?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity