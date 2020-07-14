Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool e-payments garage hot tub accessible elevator on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage bocce court business center car charging cc payments conference room courtyard dog grooming area dog park fire pit green community internet access key fob access lobby media room nest technology new construction online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community yoga

Prepare to indulge in the best of southern California living at Vora Mission Gorge. Set perfectly in Mission Valley, just 4 miles from San Diego’s historic Downtown Gaslamp district- home to quaint boutiques and the finest Baja Mexican cuisine. Choose from ample Studio, 1-, 2-, and 3- bedroom apartments featuring superb luxury touches, such as 9’ ceilings, hardwood-style flooring, vanilla creme quartz countertops, Filigrana inspired backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and undermount sinks. Pamper yourself in spa-inspired bathrooms with oversized soaking tubs and vanity cabinets. Unwind in your new residential oasis with rare community amenities, including state-of-the-art 24-hour Sports Clubs with views of the pool deck featuring a resort-style pool, lush private cabanas and an outdoor media lounge with cozy fireplace and large flatscreen TV’s. Centered near the I-8 corridor, Vora Mission Gorge offers residents exceptional commuting and easy accessibility to the airport, as well as