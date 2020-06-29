Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet granite counters oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage internet access garage hot tub

WE OFFER IN-PERSON AND VIRTUAL TOUR OPTIONS, BY APPOINTMENT. WHICH IS BEST FOR YOU? CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Come and see our new look! We've reimagined our community and we can't wait for you to see it. We've updated and upgraded our apartments, repainted the exteriors, and enhanced the amenities while keeping everything you love: our one-of-a-kind location, our relaxed neighborhood vibe, and our unique floor plan designs. We offer both one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes with a variety of layouts and square footage options. Our one-bedroom apartments and townhomes range from 610 to 865; our two-bedroom apartments and townhomes are 1160 square feet. You'll be just a few minutes from Balboa Park, PETCO Park, and the Gaslamp Quarter to go to concerts, baseball games, and nightlife. We are 10 minutes to the San Diego International Airport, so you don't have to go far if you love to travel. Discover the timeless design and modern conveniences that make The Heritage ...