Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:26 PM

The Heritage

Open Now until 6pm
1471 8th Ave · (619) 345-5971
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease today and save up to six weeks free! Move in by 7/31/20. Other terms and conditions apply, ask on-site leasing agent for details.
Location

1471 8th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
Cortez

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0329 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,855

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Unit 130 · Avail. Aug 9

$2,035

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

Unit 114 · Avail. Sep 9

$2,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 146 · Avail. Sep 16

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Unit 0136 · Avail. now

$2,720

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Unit 0128 · Avail. Aug 25

$2,720

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Heritage.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
garage
hot tub
WE OFFER IN-PERSON AND VIRTUAL TOUR OPTIONS, BY APPOINTMENT. WHICH IS BEST FOR YOU? CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Come and see our new look! We've reimagined our community and we can't wait for you to see it. We've updated and upgraded our apartments, repainted the exteriors, and enhanced the amenities while keeping everything you love: our one-of-a-kind location, our relaxed neighborhood vibe, and our unique floor plan designs. We offer both one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes with a variety of layouts and square footage options. Our one-bedroom apartments and townhomes range from 610 to 865; our two-bedroom apartments and townhomes are 1160 square feet. You'll be just a few minutes from Balboa Park, PETCO Park, and the Gaslamp Quarter to go to concerts, baseball games, and nightlife. We are 10 minutes to the San Diego International Airport, so you don't have to go far if you love to travel. Discover the timeless design and modern conveniences that make The Heritage ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400 (1 bedroom), $500 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 hold fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned. Parking is $75 per month for a 1 bedroom single space and $125 per month for a 2 bedroom tandem space in our underground parking garage. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Heritage have any available units?
The Heritage has 16 units available starting at $1,855 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does The Heritage have?
Some of The Heritage's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Heritage currently offering any rent specials?
The Heritage is offering the following rent specials: Lease today and save up to six weeks free! Move in by 7/31/20. Other terms and conditions apply, ask on-site leasing agent for details.
Is The Heritage pet-friendly?
Yes, The Heritage is pet friendly.
Does The Heritage offer parking?
Yes, The Heritage offers parking.
Does The Heritage have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Heritage offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Heritage have a pool?
Yes, The Heritage has a pool.
Does The Heritage have accessible units?
No, The Heritage does not have accessible units.
Does The Heritage have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Heritage has units with dishwashers.
