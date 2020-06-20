All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:54 AM

Nobel Court

8889 Caminito Plaza Centro · No Longer Available
Location

8889 Caminito Plaza Centro, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
SHOWING/AVAILABILITY BEGIN JUL 1 Beautifully Remodeled unit, 2 bed/2 bath, with 2 assigned parking! Located in the sought after Villa Vicenza complex that borders La Jolla Village Dr. Amazing location and convenience to shopping, dining, UCSD, and so much more! The unit was recently remodeled with great attention to detail. Building amenities including: pool, spa, gym, cyber cafe... Have it all! Priced well for a rental of this caliber. Time to make it your new home! Interior photos coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Nobel Court have any available units?
Nobel Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Nobel Court have?
Some of Nobel Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Nobel Court currently offering any rent specials?
Nobel Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Nobel Court pet-friendly?
No, Nobel Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does Nobel Court offer parking?
Yes, Nobel Court offers parking.
Does Nobel Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Nobel Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Nobel Court have a pool?
Yes, Nobel Court has a pool.
Does Nobel Court have accessible units?
No, Nobel Court does not have accessible units.
Does Nobel Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Nobel Court has units with dishwashers.

