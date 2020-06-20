Nobel Court

Amenities

SHOWING/AVAILABILITY BEGIN JUL 1 Beautifully Remodeled unit, 2 bed/2 bath, with 2 assigned parking! Located in the sought after Villa Vicenza complex that borders La Jolla Village Dr. Amazing location and convenience to shopping, dining, UCSD, and so much more! The unit was recently remodeled with great attention to detail. Building amenities including: pool, spa, gym, cyber cafe... Have it all! Priced well for a rental of this caliber. Time to make it your new home! Interior photos coming soon!