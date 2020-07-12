/
talmadge
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
372 Apartments for rent in Talmadge, San Diego, CA
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Mission Pacific is in the vibrant and hip Kensington/Talmadge district and offers beautiful, bright floor plans for ideal San Diego living. Enjoy being just a few minutes from San Diego State University, Mission Valley, and the Gaslamp district.
5005 Collwood Way
5005 Collwood Way, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1050 sqft
Beautiful and Charming Condo in quiet community in Collwood Meadows. The condo is conveniently located near SDSU, trendy dining, bus line and more. The home is equipped with all kitchen appliances, washer and dryer, fireplace, balcony, and AC.
4444 Estrella Avenue
4444 Estrella Avenue, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
900 sqft
FOR RENT - 2 Br/1Ba 900 SF Cozy Single Story House in Talmadge Covered Parking Space Gated Private Yard - 2Br/1Ba 900 SQ Ft Cozy Single Story House in Talmadge, Conveniently Located To 8 & 15 Fwy.
4425 50th Street
4425 50th Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
560 sqft
1-bedroom 1- bathroom condo. Entire complex extensively upgraded. Gated community with stamped concrete interior courtyard, convenient laundry room. One parking space on new brick-paver parking area.
4570 Winona Ave
4570 Winona Avenue, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Winona - 70 - Property Id: 275481 This charming bungalow is picture perfect and ready to enjoy. Private yard/covered patio with room for outside living.
4599 Highland Ave
4599 Highland Avenue, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1936 sqft
TALMADGE - Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with Canyon Views! APPLICATION PENDING 05/13 - FEATURES: 4599 Highland Ave, San Diego, CA 92115. Rental amount is $3,300. This property is available 05/01/2020.
5006 Collwood Way #79 - 1
5006 Collwood Way, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1020 sqft
Large Beautiful condo 5 minutes from SDSU and 10 minutes from Mission Valley! Warm colored walls and flooring, tiled kitchen counters, porcelain tiled kitchen and bath flooring, covered patio, Central AC and heating.
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,835
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,932
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1135 sqft
Prepare to indulge in the best of southern California living at Hanover Mission Valley. Just 4 miles from San Diego's historic Downtown Gaslamp district- home to quaint boutiques and the finest Baja Mexican cuisine.
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,987
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
1166 sqft
Great location, close to airport and Grantville Trolley Station. Luxurious homes have 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors and quartz countertops. Community includes state-of-the-art fitness club, pool and cabanas.
40th Street
4530 40th St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
875 sqft
Situated near the Escondido Freeway and Ward Canyon Neighborhood Park. Cat-friendly units feature garbage disposal, bathtub, oven, and air conditioning. Smoke-free community includes a courtyard and on-site laundry.
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,459
398 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,109
1004 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,834
1467 sqft
Located less than two miles away from San Diego State University, Fifty Twenty-Five offers fully furnished apartment suites that are ideal for the modern student.
4310 54TH ST. #202
4310 54th Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
850 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo With 2 Master Suites - Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo with 2 master suites For more information about this property and a full list of other properties please visit our website: www.
10760 Caminito Bravura
10760 Caminito Bravura, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1334 sqft
Beautiful 3br/1.5ba 2-story end unit in the desirable park-like Mission Playmor community - Beautiful 3br/1.5ba 2-story end unit in the desirable park-like Mission Playmor community. This townhome has been totally remodeled.
4346 52nd St #7
4346 52nd Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
5430 Baja Dr
5430 Baja Drive, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
1700 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath house walk to SDSU. Upgraded Kitchen with Newer cabinets & Granite counter tops. 2x Fridge, New Gas Stove now installed, washer Dryer and Microwave Included.
5744 Mary Lane Dr
5744 Mary Lane Drive, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
1764 sqft
Re-renting for Students who are not coming to San Diego due to COVID I need to re-rent it for them!!! This is an A+ Location for SDSU Campus proximity! Well-maintained 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath single-story with over 1700 square feet, beautiful hardwood
5421 Zeil Place
5421 Zeil Place, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
976 sqft
Spacious and bright centrally located condo in the Parc @ 54 community. This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo features an upgraded kitchen with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher.
5055 Collwood Blvd
5055 Collwood Boulevard, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
971 sqft
Secured building w/gated parking, beautiful two bedroom two bath upgraded unit w/granite counters in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets, deep dual stainless steel sinks & under cabinet kitchen lighting.
4229 48th St
4229 48th Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
1BR/1BA - Property Id: 152161 Beautifully Renovated Apartment 1Bed/1Bath. This apartment has completely new : *Granite Counter tops *Crown Molding *Tile Flooring *Gated *Laundry Room On-Site Rent $1395 depending on credit rating No application Fee.
5663 Campanile Way
5663 Campanile Way, San Diego, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
1500 sqft
Available 08/03/20 Clean, renovated house with large backyard IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD within walking distance to SDSU. Home features 4 bedrooms PLUS additional huge bonus room ideal for bedroom, entertainment room, etc.
4013 Oakcrest Drive #8
4013 Oakcrest Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
862 sqft
4013 Oakcrest Drive #8 - OAKC13 Available 08/01/20 Condominium for Rent - This condominium with great open floor plan has 12 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms. one car parking space and garage and off street parking .
4373 38th St
4373 38th Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
900 sqft
Restored 1920s bungalow in Normal Heights - Property Id: 314246 Talk about central location - transit, freeways, brand new bike way (being constructed), shopping, and restaurants are all within blocks of this faithfully restored cottage.
4715 Soria Dr
4715 Soria Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
Cozy craftsman spacious 2 bed 2 bath home in El Cerrito - Cozy craftsman spacious 2 bed 2 bath home in El Cerrito! Tons of Natural Light Two Large Bedrooms with closets Two Full Bathrooms Hardwood Floors Throughout Double Doorway in "Dining Room"
4851 Collwood Blvd. #B
4851 Collwood Boulevard, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1100 sqft
Two Bedroom Two Bath Located in heart of San Diego - Two bedroom condo with a two bathroom located on second floor. Spacious living room attached to an outdoor patio. Condo was recently updated in the bathroom and kitchen.
