san ysidro
174 Apartments for rent in San Ysidro, San Diego, CA
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
900 sqft
Apartments feature wood floors, brushed nickel fixtures, ample storage space and ceiling fans. Conveniences like off-street parking and on-site laundry please residents. Close to the 805 Freeway.
855 W San Ysidro Blvd #17
855 West San Ysidro Boulevard, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,295
855 W San Ysidro Blvd #17 Available 06/12/20 MODERN STUDIO FOR RENT IN SAN YSIDRO - BEAUTIFUL STUDIO FOR RENT IN SAN YSIDRO, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED ACROSS SHOPPING CENTERS, MAJOR ROADS AND FREEWAYS IN A SECOND, WALKING DISTANCE TO ALL.
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,682
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1295 sqft
Stunning community in the heart of San Diego, minutes from I-805. On-site pool, playground, business center and dog park. Updated interiors with a fireplace, extra storage, and patio or balcony.
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
828 sqft
Situated seconds from I-5 and SR-905 in a family-friendly neighborhood. Community offers pool, playground and BBQ area. Spacious floor plans with oversized closets include a private balcony or patio. Close to Portwood Pier Plaza.
2176 Leon Avenue
2176 Leon Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
990 sqft
1BR/1BA AVAILABLE NOW ALL UTILITIES PAID - 1BR/1BA Upstairs Flat Above Garage. 990 soft. Includes 1 Covered Space, Yard, & 2 Storage Sheds. New Stove, Refrigerator, & Blinds. All Utilities Paid. Pets Allowed. (RLNE5914150)
1135 Kostner Dr 1
1135 Kostner Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment for rent - Property Id: 306861 Attach apartment 2 bedroom 1 bathroom in south bay area Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/306861 Property Id 306861 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5884415)
1795 Saltaire Pl #27
1795 Saltaire Pl, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1549 sqft
Two story 3 bd 2.5 bath Town house with 2 car garage - Gorgeous newer Town home built in 2015 with large master bedroom that opens up to a beautiful bathroom with upgraded soaking tub & separate shower, dual vanity & large walk-in closet.
2436 Tocayo Ave
2436 Tocayo Avenue, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1300 sqft
Fully remodeled Townhouse near San Ysidro - Property Id: 297389 Remodeled corner townhouse in San Ysidro area with proximity to the schools, shopping, freeways, Los Americas outlets and Mexico border.
2371 Grove Ave 9
2371 Grove Avenue, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1035 sqft
Unit 9 Available 08/14/20 Spacious single Floor 3 Bedroom Available!! - Property Id: 317576 Are you looking to join a great community? Grove Terrace Apartments include access to a wide range of amenities; including a pool, and Barbecue
The Residences at Escaya
1925 Avenida Escaya, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,970
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,545
1607 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1001 sqft
Easy access to the beach and Downtown San Diego area. Soundproof walls, private patios, and fantastic views. Stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and open floor plans. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool.
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
900 sqft
Furnished apartments right near I-5 and minutes from the Pacific Ocean. Community includes a pool, grilling station and playground. Near Otay Valley Regional Park for a convenient natural getaway.
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1287 sqft
Luxurious units include ice maker, extra storage and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, concierge and pool. Convenient location for commuters just steps from Otay Mesa Freeway.
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,781
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,840
1463 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with granite counters and custom finishes. Community includes a dog park, business center and grilling station. Easy access to I-805. Close to Brown Field Municipal Airport.
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
790 sqft
Luxury gated community has two pool areas, laundry facilities and cable pre-wiring. Apartments include patio or balcony, microwave, and dishwasher. Located close to beaches, entertainment and medical facilities.
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,749
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
900 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in park-like community with pool, hot-tub, playground, gym, bbq/grill area. Enjoy recently renovated gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Access to transit, I-805. Minutes to Southwestern College.
Elan Sevilla Apartment Homes
1301 Medical Center Dr, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is near entertainment and shopping. On-site pool, spa, firepit and grilling area. Playground and fitness center. Homes include plank wood flooring, gas fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Sunbow Villas
750 Paso de Luz, Chula Vista, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,211
1040 sqft
Stunning location near Sunbow Park. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub, and carport. Recently updated interior with in-unit laundry, updated stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1327 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are pet-friendly, with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers pools, playground, game room, gym, bbq/grill. Walk to shopping, dining, Sharp Hospital. Access to I-805, public transit, Otay Ranch Mall.
Villa Marina
652 Moss St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
840 sqft
Comfortable apartments with private patios or balconies. Community includes a laundry center, workout facility and swimming pool. Easy access to I-5. Near Silver Strand State Beach and San Diego Country Club.
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,639
1229 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Sereno Apartments in Chula Vista, California!\n\nNestled in the heart of Chula Vista, Sereno Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Capri Villa Apartments
330 Roosevelt St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1080 sqft
Community includes e-payments, internet access, and a pool. Units include bathtubs, carpeting, ceiling fans, refrigerators, and ovens with ranges. Great location close to Chula Vista Junior High School.
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1030 sqft
Luxury apartments with distinctive floor plans, designer features, nine-foot ceilings and spacious living rooms. Easy to hop on the freeway or get to restaurants and shops. Swimming pool, spa and dry sauna on premises.
Villa Serena
351 I St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With ample on- and off-street parking in a quiet neighborhood of Chula Vista, these apartment homes feature laundry facilities, bright interiors and fully stocked kitchens. Walking distance to downtown shopping, Von's and Albertsons.
