/
/
/
miramar ranch north
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:45 PM
114 Apartments for rent in Miramar Ranch North, San Diego, CA
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:05am
9 Units Available
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,195
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1061 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
11470 Cortina Place
11470 Cortina Place, San Diego, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,850
2533 sqft
11470 Cortina Place Available 07/18/20 Scripps Ranch View Home - Culdesac Location - 5 BR & 3 BA - One BR/BA Downstairs - - Beautiful Scripps Ranch Home - Panoramic View to the Ocean - Culdesac Location - Tile & Wood Floors Throughout - Upgraded
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11255 Affinity Court # 98
11255 Affinity Court, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1032 sqft
Scripps Ranch Community 2 bed / 2 bath Fantastic Location !! Close to Everything. - Lovely 2 bedroom / 2 bath single story condo in Affinity Complex just off Scripps Ranch Blvd.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10992 Caminito Arcada
10992 Caminito Arcada, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,988
1299 sqft
LOOK NO FURTHER!!! NEWLY REMODELED, VAULTED CEILINGS LIGHT AND BRIGHT HOME IN HEART OF SCRIPPS RANCH! - NO PETS.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9909 Scripps Westview Way #213
9909 Scripps Westview Way, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1052 sqft
Updated Two Bedroom Two Bathroom Condo! - This two bedroom and two bathroom condo features an upgraded kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless appliances.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
11106 Ivy Hill Dr
11106 Ivy Hill Drive, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1734 sqft
Beautiful home w/ spectacular park like yard,Great floorplan;lots of windows&vaulted ceilings,bright cheery home;Spacious master suite complete w/ walkin closet; Secluded yard and patio on a corner lot.
Results within 1 mile of Miramar Ranch North
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
23 Units Available
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
933 sqft
Interstate 15 is nearby, but residents can typically find whatever they need along Rancho Penasquitos Boulevard. Residents enjoy garage parking, a hot tub, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. In-unit fireplaces, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
12 Units Available
Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,957
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,346
918 sqft
Luxury community on an 800-acre preserved nature area with trails. On-site amenities include a pool, sauna, hot tub and gym. Top-notch interiors with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
$
10 Units Available
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,012
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,196
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,640
1274 sqft
Located close to I-15 and Freeway 56 with access to Torrey Pines, La Jolla and Pacific Beach. Community has a basketball court, volleyball court, pool, sauna and hot tub. Recently renovated!
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,406
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,628
1230 sqft
Quiet apartment complex with two and three bedroom units. Spacious floor plans, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community features a swimming pool, parking, community garden and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
27 Units Available
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1321 sqft
High ceilings, fireplace and full washer/dryer. Luxury amenities include sand volleyball court, resort and lap-style pools. Close to I-15 and Los Penasquitos Canyon. Within easy walk to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,297
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1253 sqft
Located in Mira Mesa, close to grocery shopping and fine dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with grand entryways and lots of natural sunlight. Courtyard and picnic areas.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,651
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,849
1279 sqft
Modern apartments with gas fireplaces, designer finishes and built-in media niche. Located close to Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve, as well as other recreational activities. Units have washer/dryers and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 12:20pm
2 Units Available
Big Stone
12311 Old Pomerado Rd, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled along Old Pomerado Road for easy access to hiking. Apartments have one, two or three bedrooms with open floor plans. Community includes on-site laundry facilities and assigned covered parking.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13126 Calle Caballeros
13126 Calle Caballeros, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
960 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled Home in Desirable Community of Rancho Penasquitos - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting: https://showmojo.com/l/7bda5b109e Or call 858-239-0600 Beautiful remodeled single story home in Rancho Penasquitos.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10850 Serafina Lane #24 - Serafina
10850 Serafina Lane, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1052 sqft
2BD 2BA Condo in Savannah Terrace of Sabre Springs - Located in the Poway School District in the community of Sabre Springs with convenient access to I-15, Downtown Poway and Carmel Mountain Ranch this spacious upper corner unit offers 2 bedrooms
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11635 Miro Circle
11635 Miro Circle, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1753 sqft
Scripps Ranch, 11635 Miro Cr, AC, Gas Log Fireplace, 2 Car Gar, Community Pool and Spa! - Beautiful 2 story end unit located in the sought after Miro / Ravel development of Scripps Ranch.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
12138 Wooded Vista Lane
12138 Wooded Vista Lane, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
2523 sqft
This spacious 2-story Hillsboro home in Sabre Springs has central A/C, 2523 sq. ft., a 3-car attached garage and bonus room/office with beautiful hardwood built-ins, including computer station, hutches, bookcases and file drawers.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11674 Creek Road - 213112K - L200
11674 Creek Road, Poway, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
4600 sqft
Country Setting in Scripps Ranch 5BR 4.5BA House on Large Woodsy Lot - **Just Listed** Beautiful, secluded, 4600sq. ft. 5BD 4.5BA House located on the border of Poway and Scripps Ranch on a large wooded lot with quiet gentle stream, lots of trees.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
10964 Serafina Lane
10964 Serafina Lane, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1267 sqft
Don't miss this amazing 3 bedroom 2Ba condo located in the resort like community of Savannah Terrace. Walk into the large open concept living room that features a fireplace and lots of natural light.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
9497 Questa Pointe
9497 Questa Pointe, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1176 sqft
Beautiful contemporary town home with dramatic high ceilings in living and dining room, open layout, and a wonderful exterior space. Complete remodel with hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful finishes.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
10832 Scripps Ranch Bl
10832 Scripps Ranch Boulevard, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1401 sqft
Located in the Monarch at Scripps Ranch, this spacious 2br 2ba will be available early-mid July! Parking will be a breeze with the 2-car tandem garage – the garage is so deep that you can fit 2 full size vehicles and still have space for extra
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 10:25am
1 Unit Available
10280 Maya Linda Rd Unit 59
10280 Maya Linda Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
Gorgeous 2B/1.5BA Renovated Condo w/ W/D, Balconies & Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW! Gorgeous 2B/1.5BA condo available for lease in Mira Mesa featuring approximately 900 SF of living space over two levels.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10830 Sabre Hill Dr #208
10830 Sabre Hill Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
904 sqft
10830 Sabre Hill Dr #208 Available 07/15/20 Sabre Springs Top Floor Condo - Top floor double master Sabre Springs condo available. Spacious living area with a fireplace and access to an outside balcony.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CA
San Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARancho Santa Fe, CARamona, CASolana Beach, CAWinter Gardens, CABostonia, CADel Mar, CA