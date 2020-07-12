/
lake murray
193 Apartments for rent in Lake Murray, San Diego, CA
Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,847
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,153
833 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment complex with outdoor BBQ kitchen, pool, spa and public clubhouse for entertaining. Located near Lake Murray and Cowles Mountain. Full size washer and dryer in unit, plus private patios and balconies.
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,346
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,592
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off Highway 125. Park-like setting near shopping. On-site amenities include large pool, gym, hot tub, grill area, and laundry. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies in each unit.
8741 Lake Murray Blvd
8741 Lake Murray Boulevard, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Condo - Property Id: 262223 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262223 Property Id 262223 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5790619)
7835 Cowles Mountain Court - 1, B35
7835 Cowles Mountain Court, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1048 sqft
This lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the very quiet community of San Carlos! This home offers: large living spaces, with plenty of room to spread out.
8737 Lake Murray Boulevard
8737 Lake Murray Boulevard, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1114 sqft
This condo located in the Lake Murray Terrace community features two large bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Large open living area with a sliding glass door that leads out a fenced patio area.
8413 Lake Gaby Avenue
8413 Lake Gaby Avenue, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1309 sqft
Fantastic 3 Bedroom House in San Carlos with Solar Panels!!! - This 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home has over 1,300 esf of living space including living room with a fireplace, dining area, and kitchen with a breakfast nook.
6376 Lake Como Ave.
6376 Lake Como Avenue, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1463 sqft
4 Bedroom-2 Bathroom Single Story Home in San Diego - Single Story Home located in San Diego with views of Cowles Mountain. Within minutes to shopping, dining and more.
7844 Lake Tahoe Ave
7844 Lake Tahoe Avenue, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1961 sqft
Beautiful One Story Home In San Carlos With Sweeping Views To Golf Course And Surrounding Mountains - Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home on the nicest street in San Carlos.
6261 Crystal Lake Ave
6261 Crystal Lake Avenue, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
2224 sqft
Completely Upgraded San Carlos Gem. MUST SEE!!! - 6261 Crystal Lake Ave is located in the highly desirable town of San Carlos. This 3 bedroom 3 bath home with an enclosed patio has been completely upgraded.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Murray
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,686
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,581
1122 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
968 sqft
Near Parkway Middle School, Northmont Park and Highway 125. Modern community with on-site amenities such as a pool, gym and basketball court. Balconies and patios on suites. In-unit laundry and updated appliances throughout.
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
956 sqft
Close to Highway 125 and Northmount Park. Peaceful community living includes a pool, playground, and media room. Homes feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture, and a fireplace.
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,003
867 sqft
Located close to Grossmont Center, San Diego State University and Regional Park. Luxury rentals feature newly remodeled kitchens and private patio/balcony. Community has resort-style pool, playground and clubhouse.
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ivanhoe Village Apartments offer a wide variety of extracurricular activities in a relaxing atmosphere while at home! Residents enjoy living in a peaceful and beautifully landscaped community.
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments have electronic thermostats and high-speed internet. Complex has a resort-style pool and spa. Located near Mission Trails Regional Park. Several public transit options nearby.
Elán Avante Apartment Homes
8515 Chloe Ave, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
925 sqft
Gated community minutes away from Grossmont Center. Spacious apartments homes with designer amenities, private balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Full-time emergency maintenance and friendly on-site staff. Launch facility, open parking and available carports.
Elán Mesa Lofts
7491 Collins Avenue, La Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,495
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy communal pool and impeccable landscaping. Apartments have patio or balcony, black appliances, and breakfast bar. Great location, minutes from Mission Trails Regional Park.
7502-310 Parkway Drive
7502 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
600 sqft
This beautiful 1 bedroom is located in La Mesa! - Welcome home to your beautiful top story condo, located just minutes from SDSU, the highway, shopping, and only 15 minutes from the beach! This condo features gorgeous hardwood floors throughout,
6924 Hyde Park
6924 Hyde Park Drive, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bed 1 Bath Condo in San Carlos, available July 1,2020.$1575/monthGround levelBalconyOne assigned parking spotSeparate dining/living spacesUpdates include: New carpet.Kitchen with new counters, cabinets, oven, garbage disposal and dishwasher.
6836 Hyde Park Dr #H
6836 Hyde Park Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1252 sqft
2 Bed - 2 Bath Single Story Condo; Upstairs Corner Unit in San Diego - Single story condo at the Brentwood complex; upstairs corner unit with 2-off street parking spaces. This unit has new carpet and new vinyl flooring.
5706 Baltimore Dr. #373
5706 Baltimore Drive, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
950 sqft
2Br-2 Ba Single Story Condo on 4th floor at Lake Park Condominium - Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bathroom, 4th floor condo with picturesque views of Lake Murray.
7837 Deerfield Street
7837 Deerfield Street, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,595
1900 sqft
4 bed/ 2.5 bath with contemporary designs! San Carlos Area! Walk to Mission Trails Regional Park! 1900 sqft.
5661 Lake Park Way #5
5661 Lake Park Way, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
966 sqft
5661 Lake Park Way #5 Available 07/15/20 Large Condo with Garage close to Lake Murray! - Enjoy the convenient location of this spacious condo! Close to Lake Murray, Mission Trails Regional Park, Shopping and Schools, this is the perfect
5702 Baltimore Dr #282
5702 Baltimore Drive, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
750 sqft
2 Bed - 1 Bath Single Story Condo on 3rd Floor in La Mesa - Single Story Condo on 3rd floor, at the Lake Park Condominiums; with views of Lake Murray. Within minutes to shopping, dining, freeway access and Lake Murray.
