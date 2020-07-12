/
egger highlands
382 Apartments for rent in Egger Highlands, San Diego, CA
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
790 sqft
Luxury gated community has two pool areas, laundry facilities and cable pre-wiring. Apartments include patio or balcony, microwave, and dishwasher. Located close to beaches, entertainment and medical facilities.
1820 Tremaine Way
1820 Tremaine Way, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1650 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Close to the beach, open concept home with yard - Property Id: 306045 Wonderful family home, spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom plus family room and attached 2 car garage. Remodeled kitchen with newer cabinets and center island.
635 13th St #29
635 13th Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1219 sqft
635 13th #29 Available 08/03/20 ON THE BAY SIDE - LARGE 2 BEDROOM, 2 STORY CONDO WITH 2, MBR; EACH HAS A BATH - PLUS A 1/2 BATH DOWNSTAIRS. GATED COMPLEX WITH POOL AND HOT TUB. 2 ASSIGNED PARKING. BIKE PATH ENTRANCE STEPS FROM CONDO.
1087 Rolling Dunes Way
1087 Rolling Dunes Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1087 Rolling Dunes Way in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!
1451 Thermal Avenue
1451 Thermal Avenue, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1500 sqft
(MILITARY/FIRST RESPONDERS DISCOUNT - $2295/MONTH / NORMAL RENT - $2495) Polished Gem Inside! 4BR w/ Garage & Yard! - (MILITARY/FIRST RESPONDERS DISCOUNT - $2295/MONTH / NORMAL RENT - $2495) This Rare 4br 2ba unit has recently received a top to
1767 Elm Avenue
1767 Elm Avenue, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
1767 Elm Avenue Available 08/11/20 1767 Elm Avenue San Diego, CA 92154 - 3BR/2.
Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1001 sqft
Easy access to the beach and Downtown San Diego area. Soundproof walls, private patios, and fantastic views. Stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and open floor plans. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool.
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
900 sqft
Furnished apartments right near I-5 and minutes from the Pacific Ocean. Community includes a pool, grilling station and playground. Near Otay Valley Regional Park for a convenient natural getaway.
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
828 sqft
Situated seconds from I-5 and SR-905 in a family-friendly neighborhood. Community offers pool, playground and BBQ area. Spacious floor plans with oversized closets include a private balcony or patio. Close to Portwood Pier Plaza.
Villa Marina
652 Moss St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
840 sqft
Comfortable apartments with private patios or balconies. Community includes a laundry center, workout facility and swimming pool. Easy access to I-5. Near Silver Strand State Beach and San Diego Country Club.
645 Thorn Street
645 Thorn Street, Imperial Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Imperial Beach House - Property Id: 310031 Great house at the beach! This house is located on a quiet cul-de-sac street. The house has over 1500 sq feet of liveable space and hardwood floors throughout.
2176 Leon Avenue
2176 Leon Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
990 sqft
1BR/1BA AVAILABLE NOW ALL UTILITIES PAID - 1BR/1BA Upstairs Flat Above Garage. 990 soft. Includes 1 Covered Space, Yard, & 2 Storage Sheds. New Stove, Refrigerator, & Blinds. All Utilities Paid. Pets Allowed. (RLNE5914150)
1454 Holly Avenue
1454 Holly Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1842 sqft
1454 Holly Avenue Available 08/15/20 Move-In Ready Home Just 2 Miles from the Beach! - This single-family home is located just 2 miles from the beach and is move in ready! Home features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, a full bedroom and
1032 Delaware Street
1032 Delaware Street, Imperial Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1224 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled House w/Private Back Patio Just Blocks From the Beach - Gorgeous custom remodel with top of the line design and bright, open-concept floor design. Great location in fantastic Imperial Beach.
1910 Avenida Del Mexico
1910 Avenida Del Mexico, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
655 sqft
This apartment offers spacious rooms with beautiful details throughout. Includes granite countertops, A/C, washer and dryer, patio and more. Utility fee of $50.00, Deposit $500.00. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
849 Florence St
849 Florence Street, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
750 sqft
Great little 2 bedroom in vibrant Imperial Beach. Enjoy the beach lifestyle in this laid back home with a beautiful shady yard and an enclosed covered patio to enjoy the evening outside.
528 Shorebird Way
528 Shorebird Way, Imperial Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1363 sqft
Brand New Townhome For Rent - Walk to the Beach! - This is your opportunity to rent a newly-built townhome in Imperial Beach's newest community of Bayside Landing! The 3 bed/2.5 bath condo is spacious, light and bright.
1795 Saltaire Pl #27
1795 Saltaire Pl, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1549 sqft
Two story 3 bd 2.5 bath Town house with 2 car garage - Gorgeous newer Town home built in 2015 with large master bedroom that opens up to a beautiful bathroom with upgraded soaking tub & separate shower, dual vanity & large walk-in closet.
1202 Donax 14
1202 Donax Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1202 Donax 14 Available 08/10/20 Beachy Condo in Imperial Beach - Spacious upstairs Condo 2 bedrooms + a loft with 2 full baths in Imperial beach. Brand new appliances: washer/dryer, micro wave,dishwasher,refrigerator and oven.
2436 Tocayo Ave
2436 Tocayo Avenue, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1300 sqft
Fully remodeled Townhouse near San Ysidro - Property Id: 297389 Remodeled corner townhouse in San Ysidro area with proximity to the schools, shopping, freeways, Los Americas outlets and Mexico border.
715 Carolina St
715 Carolina Street, Imperial Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
744 sqft
Quaint 2 Bedroom 1 Bath house with bonus room just 1/2 mile from the beach. Detached garage and large storage shed. New paint, upgraded bathroom and kitchen, black and stainless appliances, fenced front and large back yards.
1187 Donax Ave
1187 Donax Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
750 sqft
Imperial Beach upstairs 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit. Conveniently located one block off Palm Ave., includes assigned parking, close to public transportation, dining, shopping, etc. Water and trash paid. On site laundry
2143 Imogene Avenue
2143 Imogene Avenue, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1700 sqft
Very nice three bedroom house for rent - Now vacant. Shown by appointment only Remodeled in 2016, this one has it all! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with a two car garage. Quiet neighborhood.
1228 7th Street
1228 7th St, Imperial Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1038 sqft
3BR/1.5BA HOUSE - AVAILABLE NOW - Bright, clean, charming house with 3 Bedrooms and 1 and 1/2 Baths, shiny refinished wood flooring, brand new paint inside and out, new appliances, cabinets and designer counter tops.
