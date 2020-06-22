All apartments in San Diego
Florida Terraces
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

Florida Terraces

4054 Florida Street · No Longer Available
Location

4054 Florida Street, San Diego, CA 92104
University Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Upstairs Corner Unit Available 09/01/19 Ideal North Park location walking distance to shops, restaurants & pubs yet away from it all on a quiet street. Walk to Hillcrest, So. Park, Univ. Heights. Easy access to all of SD. This top floor 2 bedroom corner unit is gorgeous & surprisingly spacious. Updated kitchen, beautiful dark wood flooring, spacious bedrooms, updated bathroom with marble flooring, in unit laundry as well as a garage! Neutral paint colors, plenty of storage and a nice view out the kitchen/dining/living area.

(RLNE4470828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Florida Terraces have any available units?
Florida Terraces doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Florida Terraces have?
Some of Florida Terraces's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Florida Terraces currently offering any rent specials?
Florida Terraces isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Florida Terraces pet-friendly?
No, Florida Terraces is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does Florida Terraces offer parking?
Yes, Florida Terraces does offer parking.
Does Florida Terraces have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Florida Terraces offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Florida Terraces have a pool?
No, Florida Terraces does not have a pool.
Does Florida Terraces have accessible units?
No, Florida Terraces does not have accessible units.
Does Florida Terraces have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Florida Terraces has units with dishwashers.
