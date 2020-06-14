/
55 Furnished Apartments for rent in Imperial Beach, CA
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
1220 Seacoast Drive # 9
1220 Seacoast Drive, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
850 sqft
1220 Seacoast Drive # 9 Available 06/19/20 2BR/1BA FURNISHED BEACH CONDO (Utilities Included) - Fully Furnished Beach Condo (Approx 850 sq. ft.
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
239 Ebony
239 Ebony Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
920 sqft
Long term or short term furnished rental. 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. Washer and Dryer in the unit. This is an upstairs unit overlooking the estuary. Complex does not have an elevator. Unit comes with one assigned parking space.
Results within 5 miles of Imperial Beach
Palm City
4 Units Available
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
900 sqft
Furnished apartments right near I-5 and minutes from the Pacific Ocean. Community includes a pool, grilling station and playground. Near Otay Valley Regional Park for a convenient natural getaway.
Harborside
4 Units Available
Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,245
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1001 sqft
Easy access to the beach and Downtown San Diego area. Soundproof walls, private patios, and fantastic views. Stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and open floor plans. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool.
Coronado
1 Unit Available
41 Kingston Court
41 Kingston Court South, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1650 sqft
Newly upgraded unit, fully furnished, ready and waiting to welcome you. Waterfront condo with a dock for your 32' boat. Patio on southern side with comfortable seating to enjoy the activities that make this a desired vacation location.
Coronado
1 Unit Available
82 ANTIGUA COURT
82 Antigua Court, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1729 sqft
Exclusive Luxury Beach House rental in Coronado Cays. Tranquil,serene & comfortable. Waterfront condo with expansive west-facing deck. Fully & luxuriously furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath + all amenities.
Coronado
1 Unit Available
53 Catspaw Cape
53 Catspaw Cape, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2050 sqft
Beautifully furnished, water front, 3bd/3ba with sliding glass doors that open up completely allowing for a true in door/ out door living experience and enjoyment of the water view. Beds: one sleeper sofa, two queen beds and king bed in master.
Results within 10 miles of Imperial Beach
$
East Village
10 Units Available
Studios 435
435 13th Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,495
254 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Otay Ranch
17 Units Available
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1278 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have convenient keyless entry. Units feature open floor plans and large walk-in closets. Hang out in the sauna or hot tub. Commute quickly via the South Bay Expressway.
$
East Village
33 Units Available
13th & Market
1330 Market St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,795
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,066
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1157 sqft
Close to Embarcadero Marina Park South. Contemporary apartments with accent walls and wood floors. Multiple communal lounges, including a rooftop lounge with city views. Courtyard swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center for on-site workouts.
$
East Village
17 Units Available
Strata
969 Market St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,499
1110 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,348
1550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This East Village community is surrounded by Market Street shops and is only moments from Westfield Horton Plaza. Units have a patio or balcony. There's an onsite concierge, clubhouse and gym in this pet-friendly community.
$
Core-Columbia
26 Units Available
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,605
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1034 sqft
Vibrant apartments with hardwood floors, huge closets and recent renovations. Community features a basketball court, tennis court, trash valet, parking, pool and media room. Located close to freeways 5, 94 and 163.
East Village
5 Units Available
Urbana
450 10th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,895
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1148 sqft
We want U. With all of UR personality. UR voice. UR ideals. UR flaws.\n\nYoure not one for conformity. When others zig, you zag. Thats why we created URBANA just for you.
East Village
1 Unit Available
427 9Th Ave
427 9th Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,795
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Studio on 13th floor of Diamond Terrace, North facing orientation with panoramic city views. Great use of space with built in Murphy bed and large wardrobe closet.
Marina
1 Unit Available
235 Market Street
235 Market Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1123 sqft
You will definitely want to check out this exciting 2BR/2BA furnished and upgraded condo in the Marina District! Walk right in to an open floor plan with a beautiful kitchen and living room, perfect for entertaining! This condo features a built-in
Golden Hill
1 Unit Available
1022 EDGEMONT PLACE
1022 Edgemont Pl, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
850 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) For quick tour - https://www.dropbox.com/s/ddp5xuts7jfac45/Quick%20Walk%20Through%20-%201022%20Edgemont%20Pl.mp4?dl=0 For detailed tour - https://www.dropbox.
Golden Hill
1 Unit Available
1310 24th Street
1310 24th Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1647 sqft
Modern 3 Story Fully Furnished Rowhouse in Golden Hill - Modern 3 story fully furnished Rowhouse in a lush leafy Golden Hill neighborhood with Victorian charm. Very sleek and modern with contemporary furnishings.
Marina
1 Unit Available
101 Market #103
101 Market Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,200
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
101 Market #103 Available 07/01/20 Fully Furnished Downtown Marina District Condo Available July 1st! - Beautiful Fully Furnished 1 bedroom/1 Bathroom condo at Atria Downtown.
Coronado
1 Unit Available
915 Alameda Blvd
915 Alameda Boulevard, Coronado, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
Furnished Studio Back House - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yfxnzdcsBat This fully furnished studio back house in the village provides the perfect home base for your Coronado getaway.
East Village
1 Unit Available
1225 Island Avenue #614
1225 Island Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Top floor 1b/1ba in Park East with bay views and private rooftop deck! - Fully Furnished! King size bed, queen pull out sofa. Urban 1 bedroom 1 bath 2 story top floor unit at Park East right by Petco Park.
Rancho - Del Rey
1 Unit Available
1235 Aguirre Drive
1235 Aguirre Drive, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1025 sqft
Fully Furnished Rancho Del Rey Condo - Beautiful condo, well designed floor plan with balcony and 1 car garage with an additional assigned parking spot. The unit also has a storage closet in the unit on the balcony.
Cortez
1 Unit Available
1441 9th Avenue #203
1441 9th Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1480 sqft
Glamorously FURNISHED Condo on Cortez Hill - Rare three bedroom, two bath corner residence. The corner unit feature makes it very private from all sides.
Marina
1 Unit Available
620 State St Unit 123
620 State Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1035 sqft
620 State St Unit 123 Available 07/01/20 Upgraded first floor 2 bed / 2 bath in coveted Marina District - Fully furnished - Upgraded beautiful 2B/2BA fully furnished unit available for lease in the Columbia Place building in the heart of the Marina
North Chula Vista
1 Unit Available
110 Second Ave
110 2nd Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Room for rent - Property Id: 266827 One room for rent , all inclusive partial furnished, (bring your own bed)one or two persons, no smoking, no drink, no drugs , no drama . Responsible person one car inside gated parking. Light kitchen previlages.
