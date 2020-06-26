All apartments in San Diego
9979 Maya Linda Rd

9979 Maya Linda Road · No Longer Available
Location

9979 Maya Linda Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
UPGRADED TWO BEDROOM UPSTAIRS UNIT WITH GARAGE - Located in Mira Mesa with easy freeway access.

This upstairs unit with no one above or below you has:

*New Carpet and flooring
*New paint
*Large balcony
*Fireplace

The living and dining areas are large and open up to the well equipped kitchen with
*Dishwasher
*Gas stove
*Refrigerator
*Lots of counter space

The large bedrooms have mirrored closet doors and there are dual sinks in the master bath and new glass shower doors in the hall bath.

*There is central air conditioning
**Brand new washer and dryer

Pet friendly unit

For more information please call K & L Partners Property Management at (858) 842-4045

To apply online please please go to our website klpartnerspm.com click on "vacancies" and go to this address

CA DRE LIC #01877647

(RLNE4975473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9979 Maya Linda Rd have any available units?
9979 Maya Linda Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9979 Maya Linda Rd have?
Some of 9979 Maya Linda Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9979 Maya Linda Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9979 Maya Linda Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9979 Maya Linda Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9979 Maya Linda Rd is pet friendly.
Does 9979 Maya Linda Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9979 Maya Linda Rd offers parking.
Does 9979 Maya Linda Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9979 Maya Linda Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9979 Maya Linda Rd have a pool?
Yes, 9979 Maya Linda Rd has a pool.
Does 9979 Maya Linda Rd have accessible units?
No, 9979 Maya Linda Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9979 Maya Linda Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9979 Maya Linda Rd has units with dishwashers.
