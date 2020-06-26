9979 Maya Linda Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

UPGRADED TWO BEDROOM UPSTAIRS UNIT WITH GARAGE - Located in Mira Mesa with easy freeway access.



This upstairs unit with no one above or below you has:



*New Carpet and flooring

*New paint

*Large balcony

*Fireplace



The living and dining areas are large and open up to the well equipped kitchen with

*Dishwasher

*Gas stove

*Refrigerator

*Lots of counter space



The large bedrooms have mirrored closet doors and there are dual sinks in the master bath and new glass shower doors in the hall bath.



*There is central air conditioning

**Brand new washer and dryer



Pet friendly unit



For more information please call K & L Partners Property Management at (858) 842-4045



To apply online please please go to our website klpartnerspm.com click on "vacancies" and go to this address



CA DRE LIC #01877647



(RLNE4975473)