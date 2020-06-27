All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM

9844 Apple Tree Drive Unit B

9844 Apple Tree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9844 Apple Tree Drive, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
9844 Apple Tree Drive Unit B Available 09/09/19 Upgraded 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Villa Tierrasanta Townhouse - Tierrasanta canyon views! This upgraded 1,170 sq. ft. two story townhouse is located on a canyon rim in the Villa Tierrasanta complex. Kitchen has been remodeled with granite counters and stainless sleep appliances. Central heat and air conditioning system, dual pane windows, wood flooring and newer carpet. Fireplace in the living room. Large private patio and attached two car garage with remote. Washer and dryer included in unit.
Walking distance to the highly-rated Vista Grande & Tierrasanta Elementary Schools. Complex features pool, spa and tennis courts. Easy freeway access, minutes from Mission Trails Park. 15 minutes to beaches, downtown San Diego and Mission Valley.

To view, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.

Terms:
- $2,400 monthly rent
- $2,400 security deposit
- 1 year lease
- Pets considered with additional deposit
- Tenant pays gas and electric
- Available September 9, 2019

(RLNE3383933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9844 Apple Tree Drive Unit B have any available units?
9844 Apple Tree Drive Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9844 Apple Tree Drive Unit B have?
Some of 9844 Apple Tree Drive Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9844 Apple Tree Drive Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
9844 Apple Tree Drive Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9844 Apple Tree Drive Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 9844 Apple Tree Drive Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 9844 Apple Tree Drive Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 9844 Apple Tree Drive Unit B offers parking.
Does 9844 Apple Tree Drive Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9844 Apple Tree Drive Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9844 Apple Tree Drive Unit B have a pool?
Yes, 9844 Apple Tree Drive Unit B has a pool.
Does 9844 Apple Tree Drive Unit B have accessible units?
No, 9844 Apple Tree Drive Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 9844 Apple Tree Drive Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 9844 Apple Tree Drive Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
