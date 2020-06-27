Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

9844 Apple Tree Drive Unit B Available 09/09/19 Upgraded 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Villa Tierrasanta Townhouse - Tierrasanta canyon views! This upgraded 1,170 sq. ft. two story townhouse is located on a canyon rim in the Villa Tierrasanta complex. Kitchen has been remodeled with granite counters and stainless sleep appliances. Central heat and air conditioning system, dual pane windows, wood flooring and newer carpet. Fireplace in the living room. Large private patio and attached two car garage with remote. Washer and dryer included in unit.

Walking distance to the highly-rated Vista Grande & Tierrasanta Elementary Schools. Complex features pool, spa and tennis courts. Easy freeway access, minutes from Mission Trails Park. 15 minutes to beaches, downtown San Diego and Mission Valley.



To view, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.



Terms:

- $2,400 monthly rent

- $2,400 security deposit

- 1 year lease

- Pets considered with additional deposit

- Tenant pays gas and electric

- Available September 9, 2019



