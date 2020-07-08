All apartments in San Diego
9796 Rimpark Way

Location

9796 Rimpark Way, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
9796 Rimpark Way Available 06/12/20 Tierrasanta Town home - Quite possibly the BEST location in the complex with park-like views from nearly every room. Bamboo type flooring, solid surface counters in kitchen and bosch dishwasher with breakfast bar and attached dining room. Plantation shutters, newer windows and ceiling fans throughout. DUAL master bedrooms, one is very spacious with a good sized closet the other has a murphy bed and safe guard tub/shower.Plush carpet in both bedrooms. Spacious, fenced patio plus 2 car garage only steps away from the unit.

(RLNE3400478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9796 Rimpark Way have any available units?
9796 Rimpark Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9796 Rimpark Way have?
Some of 9796 Rimpark Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9796 Rimpark Way currently offering any rent specials?
9796 Rimpark Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9796 Rimpark Way pet-friendly?
No, 9796 Rimpark Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9796 Rimpark Way offer parking?
Yes, 9796 Rimpark Way offers parking.
Does 9796 Rimpark Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9796 Rimpark Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9796 Rimpark Way have a pool?
No, 9796 Rimpark Way does not have a pool.
Does 9796 Rimpark Way have accessible units?
No, 9796 Rimpark Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9796 Rimpark Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9796 Rimpark Way has units with dishwashers.

