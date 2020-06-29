9755 MESA SPRINGS #132

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

$2200.00 RENT 2 BEDROOM / 2 BATH CONDO IN MIRA MESA WITH GARAGE AND PATIO - $2,200.00 RENT / $2,200.00 DEPOSIT CONDO WITH POOL AND JACUZZI ON SITE



THIS UNIT HAS IT ALL..LAMINATE FLOORING IN LIVING AREA, CARPETED BEDROOMS, FIRE PLACE, PRIVATE PATIO, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT, LOTS OF SUNLIGHT AND LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE.

THE KITCHEN IS REMODLED AND HAS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, NEWER APPLIANCES, PLENTY OF CABINETS, TILE FLOORING.

THERE ARE TWO BEDROOMS.EACH HAS A SLIDING DOOR UNTO THE PRIVATE PATIO, ONE MASTER BEDROOM WITH MODERN DECORE, TUB AND SHOWER ENCLOSURE, GRANITE VANITY COUNTER TOP, THE UNIT HAS WASHER AND DRYER IN INCLOSED CLOSET,



THIS UNIT IS CLOSE TO EVERY THING, SHOPPING, THEATERS, RESTUARANTS, MARINE CORPS AIR STATION, FREEWAY I-15,



625 FICO SCORE (CREDIT) REQUIRED TO APPLY

Application Available online at www.jdpropmgmt.com



Sorry NO S-8

625 Fico (Credit Score) or Above Needed to Apply

Tenant Pays All Utilities ( Elec,)

$100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required



Cat Deposit $300/ea Dogs ok $350/ea (breed restriction apply)



Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.

