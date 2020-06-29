All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

9755 MESA SPRINGS #132

9755 Mesa Springs Way · No Longer Available
Location

9755 Mesa Springs Way, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
$2200.00 RENT 2 BEDROOM / 2 BATH CONDO IN MIRA MESA WITH GARAGE AND PATIO - $2,200.00 RENT / $2,200.00 DEPOSIT CONDO WITH POOL AND JACUZZI ON SITE

CALL OLIVER AT 619-715-5459 FOR INFORMATION OR VIEWING...

THIS UNIT HAS IT ALL..LAMINATE FLOORING IN LIVING AREA, CARPETED BEDROOMS, FIRE PLACE, PRIVATE PATIO, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT, LOTS OF SUNLIGHT AND LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE.
THE KITCHEN IS REMODLED AND HAS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, NEWER APPLIANCES, PLENTY OF CABINETS, TILE FLOORING.
THERE ARE TWO BEDROOMS.EACH HAS A SLIDING DOOR UNTO THE PRIVATE PATIO, ONE MASTER BEDROOM WITH MODERN DECORE, TUB AND SHOWER ENCLOSURE, GRANITE VANITY COUNTER TOP, THE UNIT HAS WASHER AND DRYER IN INCLOSED CLOSET,

THIS UNIT IS CLOSE TO EVERY THING, SHOPPING, THEATERS, RESTUARANTS, MARINE CORPS AIR STATION, FREEWAY I-15,

CALL LEASING DIRECTOR OLIVER TYSON 619-715-5459 TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING!!

625 FICO SCORE (CREDIT) REQUIRED TO APPLY
Professionally Managed by J&D Management. Application Available online at www.jdpropmgmt.com

Sorry NO S-8
625 Fico (Credit Score) or Above Needed to Apply
Tenant Pays All Utilities ( Elec,)
$100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required

Cat Deposit $300/ea Dogs ok $350/ea (breed restriction apply)

Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
If you are an owner looking for Property Management services, try our full service management for one price, no hidden fees and no risk! Call Oliver 619-715-5459 today show contact info or visit our website at www.jdpropmgmt.com.

-YOUR TRUSTED PROPERTY ADVISORS-
do NOT contact me with unsolicited services or offers

(RLNE5168104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9755 MESA SPRINGS #132 have any available units?
9755 MESA SPRINGS #132 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9755 MESA SPRINGS #132 have?
Some of 9755 MESA SPRINGS #132's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9755 MESA SPRINGS #132 currently offering any rent specials?
9755 MESA SPRINGS #132 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9755 MESA SPRINGS #132 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9755 MESA SPRINGS #132 is pet friendly.
Does 9755 MESA SPRINGS #132 offer parking?
Yes, 9755 MESA SPRINGS #132 offers parking.
Does 9755 MESA SPRINGS #132 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9755 MESA SPRINGS #132 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9755 MESA SPRINGS #132 have a pool?
Yes, 9755 MESA SPRINGS #132 has a pool.
Does 9755 MESA SPRINGS #132 have accessible units?
No, 9755 MESA SPRINGS #132 does not have accessible units.
Does 9755 MESA SPRINGS #132 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9755 MESA SPRINGS #132 does not have units with dishwashers.
