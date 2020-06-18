All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 26 2019 at 5:06 PM

9740 Mesa Springs Way #58

9740 Mesa Springs Way · No Longer Available
Location

9740 Mesa Springs Way, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Mira Mesa is located in the Creekside Condominiums. This unit has a stackable washer dryer. It also has it's own garage that can fit 2 cars, one behind the other. The kitchen has beautiful counter tops and a large amount of cabinet space. Each room has a sliding glass door that goes to a large patio. Flooring is in great condition. Water/sewer and trash are included. Residents are responsible for SDG&E and cable/internet services. No pets please.

VIEW THE PROPERTY WITH RENTLY: Go to this link to view the property yourself. STREET PARKING AVAILABLE ON MAYA LINDA RD.
www.rently.com/properties/933395
Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8

TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Available Properties". Each person over the age of 18 MUST complete an application for approval and pay the $25 application fee. Online applications only.
APPLY HERE:
https://jensenproperties.appfolio.com/listings/detail/35a713b1-2083-4d76-a567-c9ee71b59cff

Requirements to rent:
1. A decent credit score -€ not necessarily perfect. (625)
2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.
3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include
assistance such as food stamps, child support -€ call for
clarification if necessary.
4. A United State Social Security Number
5. Identification which must include one of the following:
California Driver'€s license (from each adult)
OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV
Office from each adult)
OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -€
District Official Driver'€s License, or ID Card
OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.
6. You must obtain or currently have -€ and are willing to transfer€ - renter'€s insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.

$25 Application fee is NOT refundable
Property is rented first come, best qualified.

Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or Office@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

