Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
9723 West Canyon Terrace
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

9723 West Canyon Terrace

9723 West Canyon Terrace · No Longer Available
San Diego
Serra Mesa
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

9723 West Canyon Terrace, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
clubhouse
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Located In San Diego - Address: 9723 West Canyon Terrace San Diego, CA 92123
Contact Chris For Appointment: 760-992-3350

Incredible 2BR/2BA Townhome in a wonderful Serra Mesa community. Open living room and kitchen with all major appliances. Large patio off the living room.

Residents will have full access to all the community amenities: Pool/Spa, Clubhouse, Rec-room, Gym, HUGE park, and Tennis Courts. Centrally located near the 15 and Aero Drive, it's a short walk to to all major shopping. Close to Miramar, Kearny Mesa, Tierrasanta, Allied Gardens, the SDSU college area, Mission Valley, Linda Vista, and Clairemont.

Contact Chris with KRC Today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4284763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9723 West Canyon Terrace have any available units?
9723 West Canyon Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9723 West Canyon Terrace have?
Some of 9723 West Canyon Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9723 West Canyon Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
9723 West Canyon Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9723 West Canyon Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 9723 West Canyon Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9723 West Canyon Terrace offer parking?
No, 9723 West Canyon Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 9723 West Canyon Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9723 West Canyon Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9723 West Canyon Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 9723 West Canyon Terrace has a pool.
Does 9723 West Canyon Terrace have accessible units?
No, 9723 West Canyon Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 9723 West Canyon Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 9723 West Canyon Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
