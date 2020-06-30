9547 High Park Lane

Amenities
This large 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home has high vaulted ceilings in the family room and formal dining room. Large open windows make it light and bright. Upgraded wood flooring throughout the home. New blinds have been installed, upgraded vinyl windows. Familyroom with fireplace off of the newly refinished kitchen. The home was freshly painted, kitchen remodeled and upgraded bathrooms.
2 car attached garage and a no maintenance front and back yard.
Washer and dryer included. Tenant must provide a refrigerator.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,900, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.