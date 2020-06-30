9547 High Park Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This large 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home has high vaulted ceilings in the family room and formal dining room. Large open windows make it light and bright. Upgraded wood flooring throughout the home. New blinds have been installed, upgraded vinyl windows. Familyroom with fireplace off of the newly refinished kitchen. The home was freshly painted, kitchen remodeled and upgraded bathrooms.



2 car attached garage and a no maintenance front and back yard.

Washer and dryer included. Tenant must provide a refrigerator.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,900, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.