All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 9547 High Park Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
9547 High Park Lane
Last updated November 15 2019 at 3:36 AM

9547 High Park Lane

9547 High Park Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Penasquitos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9547 High Park Lane, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This large 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home has high vaulted ceilings in the family room and formal dining room. Large open windows make it light and bright. Upgraded wood flooring throughout the home. New blinds have been installed, upgraded vinyl windows. Familyroom with fireplace off of the newly refinished kitchen. The home was freshly painted, kitchen remodeled and upgraded bathrooms.

2 car attached garage and a no maintenance front and back yard.
Washer and dryer included. Tenant must provide a refrigerator.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,900, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9547 High Park Lane have any available units?
9547 High Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9547 High Park Lane have?
Some of 9547 High Park Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9547 High Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9547 High Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9547 High Park Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9547 High Park Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9547 High Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9547 High Park Lane offers parking.
Does 9547 High Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9547 High Park Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9547 High Park Lane have a pool?
No, 9547 High Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9547 High Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 9547 High Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9547 High Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9547 High Park Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University