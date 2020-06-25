All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 9545 Caminito Toga.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
9545 Caminito Toga
Last updated April 10 2019 at 7:50 PM

9545 Caminito Toga

9545 Caminito Toga · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9545 Caminito Toga, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
9545 Caminito Toga Available 05/04/19 Single Story End Unit in Quest HOA - - Single Story Unit, No One Above or Below
- Granite Counters
- Remodeled Kitchen
- Dual Pane Vinyl Windows
- Full Size Washer/Dryer In unit
- 2 Assigned Parking Spaces, 1 Covered, 1 Uncovered
- Private Location Within Community
- 2 Community Pools
- Water and Trash Paid
- Central Heat

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE4807535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9545 Caminito Toga have any available units?
9545 Caminito Toga doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9545 Caminito Toga have?
Some of 9545 Caminito Toga's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9545 Caminito Toga currently offering any rent specials?
9545 Caminito Toga is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9545 Caminito Toga pet-friendly?
Yes, 9545 Caminito Toga is pet friendly.
Does 9545 Caminito Toga offer parking?
Yes, 9545 Caminito Toga offers parking.
Does 9545 Caminito Toga have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9545 Caminito Toga offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9545 Caminito Toga have a pool?
Yes, 9545 Caminito Toga has a pool.
Does 9545 Caminito Toga have accessible units?
No, 9545 Caminito Toga does not have accessible units.
Does 9545 Caminito Toga have units with dishwashers?
No, 9545 Caminito Toga does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University