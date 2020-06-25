Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

9545 Caminito Toga Available 05/04/19 Single Story End Unit in Quest HOA - - Single Story Unit, No One Above or Below

- Granite Counters

- Remodeled Kitchen

- Dual Pane Vinyl Windows

- Full Size Washer/Dryer In unit

- 2 Assigned Parking Spaces, 1 Covered, 1 Uncovered

- Private Location Within Community

- 2 Community Pools

- Water and Trash Paid

- Central Heat



Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)



Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:

Logan Family Properties

(858) 695-0123



*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*



**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**



For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!

LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html



Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779



(RLNE4807535)