All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 9479 Fairgrove Lane Unit 202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
9479 Fairgrove Lane Unit 202
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

9479 Fairgrove Lane Unit 202

9479 Fairgrove Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Penasquitos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9479 Fairgrove Lane, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
Charming Rancho Penasquitos Condo - Charming Rancho Penasquitos rental condo walking distance to local parks, restaurants and shops! This two bedroom, two bathroom second-floor condo features 927 SqFt with a spacious floor plan. The entryway opens up to the living room with a decorative fireplace and a private balcony overlooking the community streams. The kitchen features an eat-in dining area, granite countertops with ample prep space and stainless steel appliances. The guest bedroom has convenient access to a full bathroom with a shower/tub combo. The master bedroom suite features a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom with a shower/tub combo. Other features of the condo include air conditioning, laundry closet equipped with a stacked washer/dryer and two reserved parking spots. The tenants will have access to community amenities including a clubhouse, pool and spa. Enjoy walking through the resort-like community with it's lush tropical landscaping, waterfalls, creeks and bridges! Water and sewage service included in the rental rate. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.

The property is situated in the the City of San Diego within the highly sought after Poway Unified School District: Sundance Elementary School, Mesa Verde Middle School, Westview High School. The condo is within walking distance to community parks, library, shopping plazas and the Rancho Family YMCA. Easy access to Hwy 56 and Interstates 5, 805 and 15.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

(RLNE5669928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9479 Fairgrove Lane Unit 202 have any available units?
9479 Fairgrove Lane Unit 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9479 Fairgrove Lane Unit 202 have?
Some of 9479 Fairgrove Lane Unit 202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9479 Fairgrove Lane Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
9479 Fairgrove Lane Unit 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9479 Fairgrove Lane Unit 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9479 Fairgrove Lane Unit 202 is pet friendly.
Does 9479 Fairgrove Lane Unit 202 offer parking?
Yes, 9479 Fairgrove Lane Unit 202 offers parking.
Does 9479 Fairgrove Lane Unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9479 Fairgrove Lane Unit 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9479 Fairgrove Lane Unit 202 have a pool?
Yes, 9479 Fairgrove Lane Unit 202 has a pool.
Does 9479 Fairgrove Lane Unit 202 have accessible units?
No, 9479 Fairgrove Lane Unit 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 9479 Fairgrove Lane Unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9479 Fairgrove Lane Unit 202 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University