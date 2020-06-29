9479 Fairgrove Lane Unit 202

Amenities

Charming Rancho Penasquitos Condo - Charming Rancho Penasquitos rental condo walking distance to local parks, restaurants and shops! This two bedroom, two bathroom second-floor condo features 927 SqFt with a spacious floor plan. The entryway opens up to the living room with a decorative fireplace and a private balcony overlooking the community streams. The kitchen features an eat-in dining area, granite countertops with ample prep space and stainless steel appliances. The guest bedroom has convenient access to a full bathroom with a shower/tub combo. The master bedroom suite features a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom with a shower/tub combo. Other features of the condo include air conditioning, laundry closet equipped with a stacked washer/dryer and two reserved parking spots. The tenants will have access to community amenities including a clubhouse, pool and spa. Enjoy walking through the resort-like community with it's lush tropical landscaping, waterfalls, creeks and bridges! Water and sewage service included in the rental rate. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.



The property is situated in the the City of San Diego within the highly sought after Poway Unified School District: Sundance Elementary School, Mesa Verde Middle School, Westview High School. The condo is within walking distance to community parks, library, shopping plazas and the Rancho Family YMCA. Easy access to Hwy 56 and Interstates 5, 805 and 15.



