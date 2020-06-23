All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like
9444 Twin Trails Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
9444 Twin Trails Drive
Last updated October 14 2019 at 8:52 AM

9444 Twin Trails Drive

9444 Twin Trails Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Penasquitos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9444 Twin Trails Drive, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom 2 bath w/2 assigned parking spaces-home away from home. Kitchen has stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, micro and gas oven/stove. Washer dryer included. Bathrooms upgraded with ceramic tiles, granite countertops and decorator mirrors. Cozy living room with fireplace, Cable TV and WIFI and balcony; bedrooms also upgraded with closet organizers, ceiling fans. Bathrooms with decorator light fixtures and mirrors; bath and showers with ceramic tiles. Central AC throughout. Sorry no smoking, no pets. Tenant pays own gas and electric. Condo complex amenities include 4 pools, spas, clubhouse and located walking distance to YMCA, library, shopping, restaurants, groceries and US Postal Service. Easy access to freeways and approx. 15-20 minute drive to downtown San Diego, Petco Park, Balboa Park, Sea World, and beaches. Excellent corporate rental and also located in the Poway Unified School District.

Tenant screening and renters insurance required. Call Leonore, for more informations. Available October 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 9444 Twin Trails Drive have any available units?
9444 Twin Trails Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9444 Twin Trails Drive have?
Some of 9444 Twin Trails Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9444 Twin Trails Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9444 Twin Trails Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9444 Twin Trails Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9444 Twin Trails Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9444 Twin Trails Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9444 Twin Trails Drive offers parking.
Does 9444 Twin Trails Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9444 Twin Trails Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9444 Twin Trails Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9444 Twin Trails Drive has a pool.
Does 9444 Twin Trails Drive have accessible units?
No, 9444 Twin Trails Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9444 Twin Trails Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9444 Twin Trails Drive has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 BedroomsSan Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly PlacesSan Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel ValleyPacific BeachEast VillageLa JollaRancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City CollegeSan Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar CollegeSan Diego State University