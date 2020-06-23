9444 Twin Trails Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom 2 bath w/2 assigned parking spaces-home away from home. Kitchen has stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, micro and gas oven/stove. Washer dryer included. Bathrooms upgraded with ceramic tiles, granite countertops and decorator mirrors. Cozy living room with fireplace, Cable TV and WIFI and balcony; bedrooms also upgraded with closet organizers, ceiling fans. Bathrooms with decorator light fixtures and mirrors; bath and showers with ceramic tiles. Central AC throughout. Sorry no smoking, no pets. Tenant pays own gas and electric. Condo complex amenities include 4 pools, spas, clubhouse and located walking distance to YMCA, library, shopping, restaurants, groceries and US Postal Service. Easy access to freeways and approx. 15-20 minute drive to downtown San Diego, Petco Park, Balboa Park, Sea World, and beaches. Excellent corporate rental and also located in the Poway Unified School District.



Tenant screening and renters insurance required. Call Leonore, for more informations. Available October 1st.