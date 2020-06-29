All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

9424 Sawtooth Way

9424 Sawtooth Way · No Longer Available
Location

9424 Sawtooth Way, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
9424 Sawtooth Way Available 03/01/20 9424 Sawtooth Way, San Diego, CA 92129 - This home is a single family, one story home in a very nice neighborhood with excellent schools, shopping and freeway access close by. It contains 3 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms lots of cabinetry in the kitchen/family room space. Kitchen comes with solid granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Two gas burning fireplaces, ceramic tile throughout mirrored wardrobe doors in bedrooms. Laundry room comes with washer and dryer and a 2 car garage with remote opener. Low maintenance fenced yard . Contact us today at 760-744-6000 to arrange a viewing of this home.

(RLNE5523414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9424 Sawtooth Way have any available units?
9424 Sawtooth Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9424 Sawtooth Way have?
Some of 9424 Sawtooth Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9424 Sawtooth Way currently offering any rent specials?
9424 Sawtooth Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9424 Sawtooth Way pet-friendly?
No, 9424 Sawtooth Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9424 Sawtooth Way offer parking?
Yes, 9424 Sawtooth Way offers parking.
Does 9424 Sawtooth Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9424 Sawtooth Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9424 Sawtooth Way have a pool?
No, 9424 Sawtooth Way does not have a pool.
Does 9424 Sawtooth Way have accessible units?
No, 9424 Sawtooth Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9424 Sawtooth Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9424 Sawtooth Way has units with dishwashers.

