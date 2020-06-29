Amenities

9424 Sawtooth Way Available 03/01/20 9424 Sawtooth Way, San Diego, CA 92129 - This home is a single family, one story home in a very nice neighborhood with excellent schools, shopping and freeway access close by. It contains 3 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms lots of cabinetry in the kitchen/family room space. Kitchen comes with solid granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Two gas burning fireplaces, ceramic tile throughout mirrored wardrobe doors in bedrooms. Laundry room comes with washer and dryer and a 2 car garage with remote opener. Low maintenance fenced yard . Contact us today at 760-744-6000 to arrange a viewing of this home.



(RLNE5523414)