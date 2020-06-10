Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

RANCH AND SEA MANAGEMENT - 9419 Fairgrove Lane #103 - Wonderful Upgraded 2 bedrooms, 2 Baths condo in Casablanca in Rancho Penasquitos. 1st floor unit. Granite counters in Kitchen and Baths. Washer and Dryer in unit! Newer appliances with Laminate flooring and Carpeting in bedrooms. Fireplace in living room. Central Air. Square feet is 927 sq. ft. 2 parking spaces very near the unit for easy walking distance to unit. Complex has pools and spas. This condo is close to everything, YMCA and Library is across the street, Shopping is across the street as well. Close to 56. Close to the 15 and 5 as well. There is a $35. application fee. $2,000. per month. $1950. for Security Deposit. Sorry no pets. Available June 1. Please contact Mary Beth at Livnend@aol.com to schedule a showing.



No Pets Allowed



