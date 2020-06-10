All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 9419 Fairgrove Lane #103.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
9419 Fairgrove Lane #103
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

9419 Fairgrove Lane #103

9419 Fairgrove Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Penasquitos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9419 Fairgrove Ln, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
RANCH AND SEA MANAGEMENT - 9419 Fairgrove Lane #103 - Wonderful Upgraded 2 bedrooms, 2 Baths condo in Casablanca in Rancho Penasquitos. 1st floor unit. Granite counters in Kitchen and Baths. Washer and Dryer in unit! Newer appliances with Laminate flooring and Carpeting in bedrooms. Fireplace in living room. Central Air. Square feet is 927 sq. ft. 2 parking spaces very near the unit for easy walking distance to unit. Complex has pools and spas. This condo is close to everything, YMCA and Library is across the street, Shopping is across the street as well. Close to 56. Close to the 15 and 5 as well. There is a $35. application fee. $2,000. per month. $1950. for Security Deposit. Sorry no pets. Available June 1. Please contact Mary Beth at Livnend@aol.com to schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4887048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9419 Fairgrove Lane #103 have any available units?
9419 Fairgrove Lane #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9419 Fairgrove Lane #103 have?
Some of 9419 Fairgrove Lane #103's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9419 Fairgrove Lane #103 currently offering any rent specials?
9419 Fairgrove Lane #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9419 Fairgrove Lane #103 pet-friendly?
No, 9419 Fairgrove Lane #103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9419 Fairgrove Lane #103 offer parking?
Yes, 9419 Fairgrove Lane #103 offers parking.
Does 9419 Fairgrove Lane #103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9419 Fairgrove Lane #103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9419 Fairgrove Lane #103 have a pool?
Yes, 9419 Fairgrove Lane #103 has a pool.
Does 9419 Fairgrove Lane #103 have accessible units?
No, 9419 Fairgrove Lane #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 9419 Fairgrove Lane #103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9419 Fairgrove Lane #103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University