Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
9378 Twin Trails Drive # 104
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:40 AM

9378 Twin Trails Drive # 104

9378 Twin Trails Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9378 Twin Trails Drive, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

carport
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
carport
parking
9378 Twin Trails Drive # 104 Available 08/17/19 Penasquitos - Casablanca Community - Corner Lower Unit - - Casablanca Community
- 3BR & 2 BA
- 1086 Square Feet
- Lower Corner Unit
- Tile & Carpeted Floors
- Central AC
- Travertine Bathrooms
- Carport
- Frig & WD Included

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE4017067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9378 Twin Trails Drive # 104 have any available units?
9378 Twin Trails Drive # 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 9378 Twin Trails Drive # 104 currently offering any rent specials?
9378 Twin Trails Drive # 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9378 Twin Trails Drive # 104 pet-friendly?
No, 9378 Twin Trails Drive # 104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9378 Twin Trails Drive # 104 offer parking?
Yes, 9378 Twin Trails Drive # 104 offers parking.
Does 9378 Twin Trails Drive # 104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9378 Twin Trails Drive # 104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9378 Twin Trails Drive # 104 have a pool?
No, 9378 Twin Trails Drive # 104 does not have a pool.
Does 9378 Twin Trails Drive # 104 have accessible units?
No, 9378 Twin Trails Drive # 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 9378 Twin Trails Drive # 104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9378 Twin Trails Drive # 104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9378 Twin Trails Drive # 104 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9378 Twin Trails Drive # 104 has units with air conditioning.
