Amenities
9378 Twin Trails Drive # 104 Available 08/17/19 Penasquitos - Casablanca Community - Corner Lower Unit - - Casablanca Community
- 3BR & 2 BA
- 1086 Square Feet
- Lower Corner Unit
- Tile & Carpeted Floors
- Central AC
- Travertine Bathrooms
- Carport
- Frig & WD Included
Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)
Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123
*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*
**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**
For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html
Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779
(RLNE4017067)